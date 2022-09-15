Snapchat introduces new parental control feature in UAE.

Snapchat has unveiled a new parental control function called “Family Center”.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Possibilities in the UAE, popular social media app Snapchat has unveiled a new parental control function called “Family Center.”

With the help of this tool, parents and guardians can monitor their children’s online activity.

Parents have access to a complete list of their children’s Snapchat friends and contacts. However, in order to preserve privacy, they won’t be able to see what was said during the chats.

With the support of Snap’s Trust and Safety Team, a specialized squad that operates around the clock to safeguard Snapchat users, parents can now directly report any abusive or questionable profiles.

By creating the new function, Snap hoped to provide a set of tools that were particularly created to mirror actual human behavior and to foster trust and collaboration between parents and their children.

The company has made contact with families to learn about the requirements of parents and their kids and to get their opinions on privacy and parenting practices, which differ from person to person.

In order to establish the new Family Centre function, the business also sought the advice of specialists in online safety and security.

At a ceremony where several UAE ministries and Snapchat representatives were present, Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior observed the introduction of the “Family Center.”

The first family to use the new function was an Emirati family who registered for the “Family Center” at the event.

The UAE government’s commitment to giving its citizens and residents all necessary tools that ensure their safety, preserve their privacy online, and boost their confidence was reflected in the Ministry of Possibilities’ statement regarding the introduction of the new feature.

According to the ministry, working with a well-known platform like Snapchat will assist strengthen initiatives to educate all nationals and residents and give them the tools they need to protect their loved ones and children.

Georg Wolfart, Snap Inc.’s Director of Public Policy, said: “With the introduction of Family Centre, we increase standards of safety and open up new channels of contact for families to talk about online dangers.”

“Family Centre will undoubtedly set a new standard for internet safety, in our opinion.”

One of the numerous Snapchat features created with children’s safety in mind is “Family Center.”

One of them states that before children can communicate with one another, they must first be friends.

Also, kids cannot have public profiles, and friend lists are private. Other safeguards make it more difficult for outsiders to locate kids.

Children and young people, for instance, only occasionally appear as “recommended friends” or in search results, such as when they have mutual friends.

In the upcoming months, Snap wants to introduce further safety features to Family Centre, including enhanced parental content filters and the capability for kids to alert their parents when they report an account.

It will also soon be possible for parents to view the new friends that their kids have added.

