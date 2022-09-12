Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Snapchat paid subscription enjoys immediate success
Snapchat paid subscription enjoys immediate success

Snapchat paid subscription enjoys immediate success

Articles
Advertisement
Snapchat paid subscription enjoys immediate success

Snapchat paid subscription enjoys immediate success.

Advertisement
  • Snapchat Plus is experiencing some early success.
  • Snapchat Plus subscribers get early access to features like customizing the app icon and seeing who rewatched your story.
  • The company is launching a fresh set of features for its more than 1 million Plus customers today.
Advertisement

With its paid membership service Snapchat Plus, Snap is experiencing some early success. The company claims that since introducing Snapchat Plus in late June, it has accrued 1 million paying users.

For $3.99 each month, Snapchat Plus subscribers get early and exclusive access to features like customizing the app icon and seeing who rewatched your story.

The first significant product for paying customers, Snapchat for desktop, was made available to subscribers in July.

Additionally, Snapchat is launching a fresh set of features for its more than 1 million Plus customers today.

One of the enhancements is priority story answers, which increases the visibility of Plus subscribers’ comments when responding to Snap Stars (public figures and other creators with a verified Snapchat presence).

Other enhancements are purely aesthetic, such as new app icon designs and customized backgrounds for users’ Bitmoji characters.

Advertisement

The ability to add an emoji that friends can see after viewing a Snap will also be available to subscribers.

In an effort to create new revenue streams, Snap launched its paid tier.

It is one of several companies that have been impacted by changes to Apple’s privacy settings that were made last year and which destroyed its advertising business, which is a crucial source of revenue for Snap.

Plus’s first success coincides with Snap’s indication of displeasure with its performance.

Along with the blow to advertising, the company is dealing with broader economic issues, slower business development, and employee layoff plans.

However, the message to investors is that Snap is attempting to turn things around.

Advertisement

 

Also Read

Snapchat Plus reaches 1 million paid subscribers and gets updates
Snapchat Plus reaches 1 million paid subscribers and gets updates

Snap Inc. has 1 million paid subscribers for Snapchat Plus. Priority Story...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan and specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan and specs
Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications
Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro price in Pakistan and features
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro price in Pakistan and features
Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan and specifications
Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan and specifications
Vivo S1 price in Pakistan and specs
Vivo S1 price in Pakistan and specs
Nokia 105 price in Pakistan and features
Nokia 105 price in Pakistan and features
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story