Sony has released new Playstation 5 software update

The firm has included 1440p support.

This may be accomplished by using the Request Shara screen feature.

It lets you to send a direct request to friends allowing them to play and watch games.

Sony has released a new Playstation 5 software update. After completing numerous beta tests, the much-anticipated PS5 update has arrived with a slew of new features. With this new update, the firm has included 1440p support, improved audio settings, game lists, and many other features that improve the gaming experience.

If one has a monitor or TV that works with PS5 games, they can take advantage of this new functionality. This indicates that all you have to do to improve visual quality is change the screen settings. For the 1440p video outputs to produce images with smooth edges, stronger graphics are required.

By selecting the collection tab in this new version, users can create 15 game lists from the games library. One can add up to 100 titles to each list and can select from digital, disc, or streaming games.

Gamers will undoubtedly love this new update because it makes it easy to join games with pals. This may be accomplished by using the Request Shara screen feature, which lets you to send a direct request to friends allowing them to play and watch games. All you have to do is go to Voice chat, type in your friend's name, and make a request. If, on the other hand, you have entered the game, you will receive a notification on the screen from which you can join the notification.

