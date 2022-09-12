Advertisement
Sony releases gaming phone with latest specs

Sony releases gaming phone with latest specs

Articles
Sony releases gaming phone with latest specs

Sony releases gaming phone with latest specs.

  • Xperia I IV Gaming Edition is strangely even less expensive at $1,225 than the original.
  • It has a 6.5-inch, 21:9 OLED screen with 4K resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.
  • Sony has increased the maximum RAM capacity to 16 GB.
Sony is renowned for producing high-end smartphones and cameras at exorbitant costs.

It was strange that Sony hadn’t introduced a gaming smartphone before now given the company’s history with the PlayStation.

Before you get too excited, it is just a modified Sony Xperia 1 IV, not a full-on gaming phone like the Asus ROG Phone 6.

It has extra ports, more RAM, and active cooling, and is referred to as the Xperia 1 IV Gaming Edition. Everything else about it is the same as the original Xperia 1 Mark IV.

If you followed the original Xperia 1 IV, you are already familiar with the spec list.

It has a 6.5-inch, 21:9 OLED screen with 4K resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

It is powered by Samsung’s original Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, which features a CPU and GPU that are slightly underpowered but still more than adequate for gaming.

The maximum storage capacity is still 512 GB, however Sony has increased the maximum RAM capacity to 16 GB.

It is the only game phone with flagship-grade cameras thanks to the triple 12MP camera arrangement on the back, whose image quality is comparable to that of contemporary digital cameras.

5,000 mAh battery capacity with 30W quick charging. Additionally, the phone comes with Sony’s recently unveiled Xperia Stream attachment, which enables cloud-based gaming.

The Xperia I IV Gaming Edition is strangely even less expensive at $1,225 than the original, which debuted for $1,600, despite being more powerful.

Specs

  • Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • CPU: Octa-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.40 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.70 GHz Cortex-A510)
  • GPU: Adreno 730
  • OS: Android 12
  • Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
  • Display:
    • 6.5″ OLED with 1644 x 3840 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color, HDR10+
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 12 GB, 16 GB
    • Internal: 256 GB, 512 GB
    • Card slot: yes
  • Camera:
    • Rear (Quad): 12 MP, f/1.7, 24 mm (wide), 1/1.7″, 1.8 µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS
      12 MP, f/2.3, 85 mm (telephoto), f/2.8, 125 mm (telephoto), 1/3.5″, Dual Pixel PDAF, 3.5x-5.2x optical zoom, OIS
      12 MP, f/2.2, 124˚, 16 mm (ultrawide), 1/2.5″, Dual Pixel PDAF
      0.3 MP, TOF 3D, (depth)
    • Front: 12MP
  • Colors: Black, Grey, White
  • Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh, 30W fast charging
  • Price: $1,225

 

