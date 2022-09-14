Sony to offer free reward points to Playstation users.

A PlayStation 4 or 5 is required to participate in the PlayStation Stars program.

PlayStation owners will soon be able to receive free digital goodies through a new Sony initiative. This month’s end will see the global rollout of the PlayStation Stars program.

A PlayStation 4 or 5 is required to participate in the rewards program.

You will have to perform a series of tasks, such as winning a certain trophy or just using your system to play a game, to earn loyalty points that can be exchanged for a variety of free gifts.

During yesterday night’s State of Play event, Sony made the news and said that the program will debut in Asia in September before expanding to North America and Europe in the coming weeks.

You can use the loyalty points you accumulate to purchase PS Store games and various “digital collectibles” by converting them into PSN wallet dollars. This features artwork and 3D replicas of many Sony-related objects. At the most recent State of Play, some of these treasures were displayed, including a Sony MP3 player, a replica PS3, and an Ape Escape diorama.

These collectibles, according to Sony, are meant to be:

“Digital representations of things that PlayStation fans enjoy, including figurines of beloved and iconic characters from games and other forms of entertainment, as well as cherished devices that tap into Sony’s history of innovation.”

There will always be something fresh to collect and brag about to your friends, Sony also implied in its statement on the roster of virtual goods.

However, the collectibles cannot be utilized as NFTs and do not leverage blockchain technology, according to Sony’s Vice President of Network Advertising Loyalty and Licensed Merchandise, Grace Chen.

By October, PlayStation Stars should be available on PS4 and PS5.

