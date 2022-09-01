Sony Xperia 5 IV debuts with larger battery & latest specs.

The Xperia 5 IV is Sony’s newest flagship phone for H2 2022.

Sony will continue to use Samsung’s SD8G1 processor for its mobile devices.

30W fast charging is supported, albeit you will need to purchase your own charger.

Advertisement

The 2022 phone lineup from Sony has now been completed by the official release of its newest flagship model.

The Xperia 5 IV is still outfitted with flagship hardware, even though it is not as high-end as Sony’s top-tier Xperia 1 IV, which was released in May.

The tiny size and flagship features offered at a lesser cost than the top-of-the-line Xperia 1 IV are its main selling points.

Design & Display

The Xperia 5 IV is almost identical to its predecessor in terms of design. The phone is a whopping 1mm shorter than before and 4g heavier than the previous model, despite having the same 6.1-inch OLED panel with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The display is now 50% brighter than before, and the Gorilla Glass 6 protection has been upgraded to Gorilla Glass Victus. In keeping with Sony tradition, the fingerprint sensor is still on the side, and IP68 water resistance is still present.

Advertisement

In 2022, a flagship phone should honorably recognize the 3.5mm headphone jack’s presence.

Storage and internals

Even if TSMC’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 will power the majority of other flagships in H2 2022, Sony will continue to use Samsung’s SD8G1 as usual.

However, even on paper, the difference in processing power is minimal.

The microSD card slot that comes with the 8GB/128GB memory configuration, which is a bit low for a top-end phone nowadays but having the ability to expand is still a significant advantage, deserves honorable mention as well.

The phone comes pre-installed with Android 12 and may be upgraded to Android 13.

Advertisement

Cameras

The camera set-up is almost unchanged as before. It is a typical 12MP triple camera module made up of a telephoto lens, an ultra wide camera, and a primary wide-angle lens.

Only the primary and ultrawide cameras have OIS, although all three cameras have autofocus. A 2.5x zoom has taken the role of the variable 3x-4.4x periscope.

With a fixed focus 24mm f/2.0 lens and a bigger 12MP 1/2.9′′ sensor, the selfie camera has been improved from the Xperia 1 IV.

Pricing & Battery

The battery capacity is increased to 5,000 mAh (from 4,500 mAh) and 30W fast charging is supported, albeit you will need to purchase your own charger.

Advertisement

With a 30-minute charge, the battery may reach 50%, and according to Sony, the cell can remain healthy for up to three years.

Like always, the Xperia 5 IV has a hefty price tag because it is a Sony flagship device. The phone will retail for €1,049 at launch and is available in Green, Black, and Ecru White.

Sony Xperia 5 IV Specifications

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU: Octa-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.40 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.70 GHz Cortex-A510)

Octa-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.40 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.70 GHz Cortex-A510) Advertisement GPU: Adreno 730

Adreno 730 OS : Android 12

: Android 12 Supported Network s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G

s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G Display : 6.1″ OLED with 1080 x 2520 pixels resolution, 120Hz, 1B colors Advertisement

: Memory : RAM : 8GB Internal : 128GB Advertisement Card slot : yes

: Camera : Rear (Triple) : 12 MP, f/1.7, 24mm (wide), 1/1.7″, 1.8µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS

Advertisement

12 MP, f/2.2, 124˚, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/2.5″, Dual Pixel PDAF Front : 12 MP, (wide), 1/2.9″

: Colors: Green, Black, Ecru White

Green, Black, Ecru White Advertisement Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted

Side-mounted Battery : 5,000 mAh, 30W fast charging

: 5,000 mAh, 30W fast charging Price: €1,049

Also Read Sony Xperia 5 IV price in Pakistan & specs Sony Xperia 5 IV is the company's latest flagship smartphone. It has...

Advertisement