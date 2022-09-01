Sony Xperia 5 IV price in Pakistan & specs

Sony Xperia 5 IV is the company’s latest flagship smartphone.

It has a 6.1-inch 1080x2520px OLED display and a larger 5,000mAh battery.

Sony claims it can go up to 50% on a 30-minute charge with a PD charger.

The Xperia 5 IV is now official, completing Sony’s 2022 phone lineup. Sony kept the small size of the Xperia 5 series but added features and a price that is more like those of big phones.

The 6.1-inch 1080 x 2520px OLED display is 50% brighter than the previous panel.

Despite keeping the same size, Sony increased the Xperia 5 IV’s battery by 10% to 5,000mAh, matching the Xperia 1 IV and Xperia 10 IV. This should boost battery life.

Sony says a 30W PD charger can charge the Xperia 5 IV to 50% in 30 minutes. The company promises the phone battery will last 3 years.

Sony Xperia 5 IV price in Pakistan

Sony Xperia 5 IV price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 194,205/- Sony Xperia 5 IV specs BASIC INFO Brand Sony Model Xperia 5 IV Status Available Release Date 2022, September BODY Dimensions 156 x 67 x 8.2 mm (6.14 x 2.64 x 0.32 in) Weight 172 g (6.07 oz) Colors Green, Black, Ecru White Body Material Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame SIMs Single SIM (Nano-SIM, eSIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, eSIM, dual stand-by) Water & Dust IP65/IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins) DISPLAY Size 6.1 inches Type OLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR BT.2020 Resolutions 1080 x 2520 pixels, 21:9 ratio PPI 449 ppi density Multi touch Yes Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus NETWORKS 2G GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only) 3G HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46, 66 – USA 5G 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 77, 78 SA/NSA/Sub6 – USA Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G GPRS Yes EDGE Yes CAMERA Rear 12 MP, f/1.7, 24mm (wide), 1/1.7″, 1.8µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS

12 MP, f/2.2, 124?, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/2.5″, Dual Pixel PDAF Features Zeiss optics, Zeiss T* lens coating, LED flash, panorama, HDR, eye tracking Videos [email protected]/25/30/60/120fps HDR, [email protected]/60/120/240fps; 5-axis gyro-EIS, OIS Front 12 MP, (wide), 1/2.9″

HDR

[email protected], 5-axis gyro-EIS HARDWARE OS Android 12 Chipset Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.40 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.70 GHz Cortex-A510) GPU Adreno 730 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB Card Slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) BATTERY Type Li-Ion Capacity 5000 mAh Removable Non-Removable Talk Time N/A Stand By N/A Fast Charging Fast charging, 50% in 30 min (advertised) WirelessCharging Wireless charging

USB Power Delivery COMMONS Sound 3.5mm Audio Jeck, MP3 Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, barometer, compass, color spectrum

Native Sony Alpha camera support Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, aptX HD, LE GPS USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go, video output USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector; USB Host Wi Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot NFC Yes

