Sony Xperia 5 IV price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo Reno8 price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo will soon put the Reno8 on the market. The smartphone has...
The Xperia 5 IV is now official, completing Sony’s 2022 phone lineup. Sony kept the small size of the Xperia 5 series but added features and a price that is more like those of big phones.
The 6.1-inch 1080 x 2520px OLED display is 50% brighter than the previous panel.
Despite keeping the same size, Sony increased the Xperia 5 IV’s battery by 10% to 5,000mAh, matching the Xperia 1 IV and Xperia 10 IV. This should boost battery life.
Sony says a 30W PD charger can charge the Xperia 5 IV to 50% in 30 minutes. The company promises the phone battery will last 3 years.
Sony Xperia 5 IV price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 194,205/-
|BASIC INFO
|Brand
|Sony
|Model
|Xperia 5 IV
|Status
|Available
|Release Date
|2022, September
|BODY
|Dimensions
|156 x 67 x 8.2 mm (6.14 x 2.64 x 0.32 in)
|Weight
|172 g (6.07 oz)
|Colors
|Green, Black, Ecru White
|Body Material
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame
|SIMs
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM, eSIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, eSIM, dual stand-by)
|Water & Dust
|IP65/IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
|DISPLAY
|Size
|6.1 inches
|Type
|OLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR BT.2020
|Resolutions
|1080 x 2520 pixels, 21:9 ratio
|PPI
|449 ppi density
|Multi touch
|Yes
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|NETWORKS
|2G
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
|3G
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46, 66 – USA
|5G
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 77, 78 SA/NSA/Sub6 – USA
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
|GPRS
|Yes
|EDGE
|Yes
|CAMERA
|Rear
|12 MP, f/1.7, 24mm (wide), 1/1.7″, 1.8µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.4, 60mm (telephoto), 1/3.5″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS
Advertisement
12 MP, f/2.2, 124?, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/2.5″, Dual Pixel PDAF
|Features
|Zeiss optics, Zeiss T* lens coating, LED flash, panorama, HDR, eye tracking
|Videos
|[email protected]/25/30/60/120fps HDR, [email protected]/60/120/240fps; 5-axis gyro-EIS, OIS
|Front
|12 MP, (wide), 1/2.9″
HDR
[email protected], 5-axis gyro-EIS
|HARDWARE
|OS
|Android 12
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.40 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.70 GHz Cortex-A510)
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Card Slot
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Ion
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Removable
|Non-Removable
|Talk Time
|N/A
|Stand By
|N/A
|Fast Charging
|Fast charging, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
|WirelessCharging
|Wireless charging
USB Power Delivery
|COMMONS
|Sound
|3.5mm Audio Jeck, MP3
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, barometer, compass, color spectrum
Native Sony Alpha camera support
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, aptX HD, LE
|GPS
|USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go, video output
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector; USB Host
|Wi Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|NFC
|Yes
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.