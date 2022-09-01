Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Sony Xperia 5 IV price in Pakistan & specs

Sony Xperia 5 IV price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Sony Xperia 5 IV price in Pakistan & specs

Sony Xperia 5 IV

Advertisement
  • Sony Xperia 5 IV is the company’s latest flagship smartphone.
  • It has a 6.1-inch 1080x2520px OLED display and a larger 5,000mAh battery.
  • Sony claims it can go up to 50% on a 30-minute charge with a PD charger.
Advertisement

The Xperia 5 IV is now official, completing Sony’s 2022 phone lineup. Sony kept the small size of the Xperia 5 series but added features and a price that is more like those of big phones.

The 6.1-inch 1080 x 2520px OLED display is 50% brighter than the previous panel.

Despite keeping the same size, Sony increased the Xperia 5 IV’s battery by 10% to 5,000mAh, matching the Xperia 1 IV and Xperia 10 IV. This should boost battery life.

Sony says a 30W PD charger can charge the Xperia 5 IV to 50% in 30 minutes. The company promises the phone battery will last 3 years.

Sony Xperia 5 IV price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Sony Xperia 5 IV price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 194,205/-

Sony Xperia 5 IV specs

BASIC INFO
BrandSony
ModelXperia 5 IV
StatusAvailable
Release Date2022, September
BODY
Dimensions156 x 67 x 8.2 mm (6.14 x 2.64 x 0.32 in)
Weight172 g (6.07 oz)
ColorsGreen, Black, Ecru White
Body MaterialGlass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame
SIMsSingle SIM (Nano-SIM, eSIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, eSIM, dual stand-by)
Water & DustIP65/IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
DISPLAY
Size6.1 inches
TypeOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR BT.2020
Resolutions1080 x 2520 pixels, 21:9 ratio
PPI449 ppi density
Multi touchYes
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
NETWORKS
2GGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
3GHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46, 66 – USA
5G1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 77, 78 SA/NSA/Sub6 – USA
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
GPRSYes
EDGEYes
CAMERA
Rear12 MP, f/1.7, 24mm (wide), 1/1.7″, 1.8µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS
Advertisement
12 MP, f/2.4, 60mm (telephoto), 1/3.5″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.2, 124?, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/2.5″, Dual Pixel PDAF
FeaturesZeiss optics, Zeiss T* lens coating, LED flash, panorama, HDR, eye tracking
Videos[email protected]/25/30/60/120fps HDR, [email protected]/60/120/240fps; 5-axis gyro-EIS, OIS
Front12 MP, (wide), 1/2.9″
HDR
[email protected], 5-axis gyro-EIS
HARDWARE
OSAndroid 12
ChipsetQualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm)
CPUOcta-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.40 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.70 GHz Cortex-A510)
GPUAdreno 730
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Card SlotmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
BATTERY
TypeLi-Ion
Capacity5000 mAh
RemovableNon-Removable
Talk TimeN/A
Stand ByN/A
Fast ChargingFast charging, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
WirelessChargingWireless charging
USB Power Delivery
COMMONS
Sound3.5mm Audio Jeck, MP3
SensorsFingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, barometer, compass, color spectrum
Native Sony Alpha camera support
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, aptX HD, LE
GPSUSB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go, video output
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector; USB Host
Wi FiWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
NFCYes
Advertisement

Also Read

Oppo Reno8 price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo Reno8 price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo will soon put the Reno8 on the market. The smartphone has...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo a76 price in Pakistan and specifications
Oppo a76 price in Pakistan and specifications
Xiaomi POCO X5 price in Pakistan and specifications
Xiaomi POCO X5 price in Pakistan and specifications
Vivo S1 price in Pakistan and specs
Vivo S1 price in Pakistan and specs
Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Apple iPhone 15 Series Design Under Engineering: What to Know
Apple iPhone 15 Series Design Under Engineering: What to Know
Google most searched game worldwide in 2022
Google most searched game worldwide in 2022
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story