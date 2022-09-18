Sony Xperia 5 lll price in Pakistan & features

4500 mAh battery to get enough backup time.

A brand-new, 5-inch Xperia smartphone will be released by Sony. New flagship smartphones are being introduced by the firm. The device is the most recent in Sony’s effort to reposition the Xperia brand as a sort of relative to its highly renowned Alpha digital camera line. Let’s discuss this new Sony Xperia 5 LL’s Spacecations. The Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G chipset, which has an Octa-Core processor clocked at 2.84 GHz, will power the smartphone. The upcoming Sony Xperia 5 LL’s chipset indicates that it will be a flagship device. The gadget has a 6.1-inch display with an OLED capacitive touchscreen that has a resolution of 1080 x 2520 pixels.

Sony Xperia 5 lll price in Pakistan

The Sony Xperia 5 lll price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 173,9999/-

Sony Xperia 5 lll specs

Build OS Android 11 OS Dimensions 157 x 68 x 8.2 mm Weight 168 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM , Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Green, Pink Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46, 66(1700/2100) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680) Chipset Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) GPU Adreno 660 Display Technology OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2520 Pixels (~449 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Extra Features 120Hz, HDR BT.2020 Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.X Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.7, 24mm (wide), 1/1.7″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.3, 70mm (telephoto), f/2.8, 105mm (telephoto), 1/2.9″, Dual Pixel PDAF, 3x/4.4x optical zoom, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/2.6″, Dual Pixel PDAF LED Flash Features Zeiss optics, Zeiss T lens coating, LED flash, panorama, HDR, eye tracking , Video ([email protected]/25/30/60/120fps HDR, [email protected]/60/120/240fps; 5-axis gyro-EIS, OIS) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1/4, hdr, VIDEO ([email protected], 5-axis gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 3.1; USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra 24-bit/192kHz audio, Dynamic vibration system, Glass front + Gorilla Glass 6), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 6), Aluminum frame, IP65/IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min ( advertised ), USB Power Delivery

