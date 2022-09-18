Sony Xperia 5 lll price in Pakistan & features

Motorola One Mid price in Pakistan & features
A brand-new, 5-inch Xperia smartphone will be released by Sony. New flagship smartphones are being introduced by the firm. The device is the most recent in Sony’s effort to reposition the Xperia brand as a sort of relative to its highly renowned Alpha digital camera line. Let’s discuss this new Sony Xperia 5 LL’s Spacecations. The Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G chipset, which has an Octa-Core processor clocked at 2.84 GHz, will power the smartphone. The upcoming Sony Xperia 5 LL’s chipset indicates that it will be a flagship device. The gadget has a 6.1-inch display with an OLED capacitive touchscreen that has a resolution of 1080 x 2520 pixels.
The Sony Xperia 5 lll price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 173,9999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|Dimensions
|157 x 68 x 8.2 mm
|Weight
|168 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Green, Pink
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46, 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|Display
|Technology
|OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.1 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 Pixels (~449 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR BT.2020
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.X
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.7, 24mm (wide), 1/1.7″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.3, 70mm (telephoto), f/2.8, 105mm (telephoto), 1/2.9″, Dual Pixel PDAF, 3x/4.4x optical zoom, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/2.6″, Dual Pixel PDAF LED Flash
|Features
|Zeiss optics, Zeiss T lens coating, LED flash, panorama, HDR, eye tracking, Video ([email protected]/25/30/60/120fps HDR, [email protected]/60/120/240fps; 5-axis gyro-EIS, OIS)
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1/4, hdr, VIDEO ([email protected], 5-axis gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1; USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Dynamic vibration system, Glass front + Gorilla Glass 6), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 6), Aluminum frame, IP65/IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery
