Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sony Xperia 5 lll price in Pakistan & features

Sony Xperia 5 lll price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Sony Xperia 5 lll price in Pakistan & features

Sony Xperia 5 lll price in Pakistan & features

Advertisement
  • 4500 mAh battery to get enough backup time.
  • The gadget has a 6.1-inch display with an OLED capacitive touchscreen.
  • The smartphone will be powered by an an2.84 Octa-Core processor.
Advertisement

A brand-new, 5-inch Xperia smartphone will be released by Sony. New flagship smartphones are being introduced by the firm. The device is the most recent in Sony’s effort to reposition the Xperia brand as a sort of relative to its highly renowned Alpha digital camera line. Let’s discuss this new Sony Xperia 5 LL’s Spacecations. The Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G chipset, which has an Octa-Core processor clocked at 2.84 GHz, will power the smartphone. The upcoming Sony Xperia 5 LL’s chipset indicates that it will be a flagship device. The gadget has a 6.1-inch display with an OLED capacitive touchscreen that has a resolution of 1080 x 2520 pixels.

Sony Xperia 5 lll price in Pakistan

The Sony Xperia 5 lll price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 173,9999/-

Sony Xperia 5 lll specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
Dimensions157 x 68 x 8.2 mm
Weight168 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Green, Pink
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46, 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)
GPUAdreno 660
DisplayTechnologyOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.1 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2520 Pixels (~449 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 6
Extra Features120Hz, HDR BT.2020
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.X
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.7, 24mm (wide), 1/1.7″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.3, 70mm (telephoto), f/2.8, 105mm (telephoto), 1/2.9″, Dual Pixel PDAF, 3x/4.4x optical zoom, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/2.6″, Dual Pixel PDAF LED Flash
FeaturesZeiss optics, Zeiss T lens coating, LED flash, panorama, HDR, eye tracking, Video ([email protected]/25/30/60/120fps HDR, [email protected]/60/120/240fps; 5-axis gyro-EIS, OIS)
Front8 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1/4, hdr, VIDEO ([email protected], 5-axis gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 3.1; USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
Extra24-bit/192kHz audio, Dynamic vibration system, Glass front + Gorilla Glass 6), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 6), Aluminum frame, IP65/IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery

Also Read

Motorola One Mid price in Pakistan & features
Motorola One Mid price in Pakistan & features

The handset comes with 4 gigabytes of RAM. The Motorola One Mid...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story