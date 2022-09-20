The phone will include a Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G Octa-Core processor.

Sony Xperia 5 will have 8GB RAM.

The 6.1-inch OLED capacitive touchscreen features a 1080 x 2520-pixel resolution.

Advertisement

Sony is releasing a 5 lll Xperia. New flagship cellphones are being released. Sony is redefining the Xperia brand as a sister to its Alpha digital cameras. Let’s discuss the Sony Xperia 5 ll’s Spacecations. The phone will include a Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G Octa-Core processor. The Xperia 5 ll’s Chipset indicates it will be a flagship phone. The 6.1-inch OLED capacitive touchscreen features a 1080 x 2520-pixel resolution. Adreno 660 GPU, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. Sony Xperia 5 will have 8GB RAM.

The smartphone’s CPU and RAM allow users to do tasks in seconds. Sony’s Xperia 5 lll has 128/256 GB of internal storage, enough to store a lot of data for future usage, and a microSD slot. Triple Cameras are on the back of the Sony 5 ll. 12 megapixels wide, 12 megapixels telephoto, 12 megapixels ultrawide. Sony Xperia 5 ll’s front-facing camera has 8 megapixels. Side-mounted fingerprint sensor protects your info. IP65/IP68 dust/water-resistant smartphone (up to 1.5m for 30 mins). Xperia 5 ll’s battery is likewise huge. The phone has a 4500 mAh Li-Po non-removable battery and 30W fast charging. Samsung and other smartphone makers will add 5 ll.

Sony Xperia 5 Lll price in Pakistan

The Sony Xperia 5 lll price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 173,999/-

Sony Xperia 5 Lll specs

Build OS Android 11 OS Dimensions 157 x 68 x 8.2 mm Weight 168 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Green, Pink Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46, 66(1700/2100) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680) Chipset Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) GPU Adreno 660 Display Technology OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2520 Pixels (~449 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Extra Features 120Hz, HDR BT.2020 Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.X Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.7, 24mm (wide), 1/1.7″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.3, 70mm (telephoto), f/2.8, 105mm (telephoto), 1/2.9″, Dual Pixel PDAF, 3x/4.4x optical zoom, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/2.6″, Dual Pixel PDAF LED Flash Features Zeiss optics, Zeiss T lens coating, LED flash, panorama, HDR, eye tracking, Video ([email protected]/25/30/60/120fps HDR, [email protected]/60/120/240fps; 5-axis gyro-EIS, OIS) Front 8 MP , f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1/4, hdr, VIDEO ([email protected], 5-axis gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 3.1; USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer , Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack , Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra 24-bit/192kHz audio, Dynamic vibration system, Glass front + Gorilla Glass 6), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 6), Aluminum frame, IP65/IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min ( advertised ), USB Power Delivery

Also Read Realme C35 price in Pakistan & features The Realme C35 will be one of the entry-level models in the...

Advertisement