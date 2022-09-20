Specifications and a diagram of the OnePlus Nord Watch have been leaked

The Nord Watch will have an AMOLED screen with a resolution of 368×448 pixels.

It will have 105 fitness modes.

Amazon India will be the only place where the Nord Watch can be bought.

Advertisement

Even though OnePlus already has a smartwatch on the market, its sub-brand Nord hasn’t announced that it will have one. The Chinese company has put out the first teaser for the Nord Watch in the Indian market. This means that the watch will be made official in the country in the next few days. Mukul Sharma, a snitch, has leaked the key specs of the Nord Watch before it comes out.

The leaker says that the OnePlus Nord Watch will have a 45.2mm-wide face. It will have an AMOLED screen with a resolution of 368×448 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The tipster has given out a drawing that shows how the Nord Watch will look.

In terms of fitness, the Nord Watch will have 105 fitness modes and features for women’s health. No one knows how big the battery is in the Nord smartwatch. But the source said that once it is fully charged, it can last for up to 10 days.

The Nord Watch will have a SpO2 tracker, an optical heart rate sensor, and a sleep tracker, according to earlier reports. It will have Bluetooth 5.2 support when it comes out. People think that a companion app called OnePlus N Health will be available. The price range for the Nord Watch is between Rs 5,000 (about $63) and Rs 8,000 (about $103). It should be black, white, and gold when it comes.

Most likely, Amazon India will be the only place where the OnePlus Nord Watch can be bought. It looks like we’ll know for sure when the Nord Watch will come out in the next few days. In related news, the OnePlus 10R Prime Blue edition will be released on Sept. 22.

Also Read OnePlus Nord 2T launch event: How to watch the livestream The OnePlus Nord 2T is the company's next Nord-branded smartphone for India....