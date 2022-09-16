Specs comparison: iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Xiaomi 12S Ultra

Advertisement
iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Xiaomi 12S Ultra

The iPhone 14 Pro Max goes on sale tomorrow alongside the other iPhone 14 models.

People want to know if the new Apple phone is the best on the market, so they compare it to the most advanced Android phones.

Samsung and Xiaomi are also major smartphone brands. Xiaomi recently released the Xiaomi 12S Ultra.

It didn’t go global, but it’s still a major iPhone rival. Competes? The iPhone 14 Pro Max and the Xiaomi 12S Ultra are compared here.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Xiaomi 12S Ultra

Apple iPhone 14 Pro MaxXiaomi 12S Ultra
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT160.7 x 77.6 x 7.9 mm,
240 g		163.2 x 75 x 9.1 mm,
225 g
DISPLAY6.7 inches, 1290 x 2796 pixels (Full HD+), Super Retina XDR OLED6.73 inches, 1440 x 3200p (Quad HD+), AMOLED
PROCESSORApple A16 Bionic Hexa-core 3.46 GHzQualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, octa-core 3.19 GHz
MEMORY6 GB RAM, 512 GB – 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – 6 GB RAM, 256 GB – 6 GB RAM, 1 TB8 GB RAM, 256 GB – 12 GB RAM, 256 GB – 12 GB RAM, 512 GB
SOFTWAREiOS 16Android 12, MIUI
CONNECTIVITYWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.3, GPSWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/6e, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS
CAMERAQuad 48 + 12 + 12 + 12 MP + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner, f/1.8 + f/2.8 + f/2.2
Dual 12 MP + SL 3D f/1.9 front camera		Quad 50.3 + 48 + 48 MP + TOF 3D, f/1.9 + f/4.1 + f/2.2
Single 32 MP f/2.4 front camera
BATTERY4323 mAh, fast charging 29W and Qi wireless charging 7.5W4860 mAh, Fast Charging 67W, Qi wireless charging 50W
ADDITIONAL FEATURES5G, optional dual SIM, optional eSIM, MagSafe 15W, IP68 waterproof5G, optional dual SIM, reverse wireless charging, IP68 waterproof

Price

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra starts at $950, but the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at $1480 everywhere else. Which would you choose?

