Specs comparison: iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Xiaomi 12S Ultra

iPhone 14 satellite feature could expand sooner than expected
Apple's emergency satellite SOS feature for the iPhone 14 was revealed at...
The iPhone 14 Pro Max goes on sale tomorrow alongside the other iPhone 14 models.
People want to know if the new Apple phone is the best on the market, so they compare it to the most advanced Android phones.
Samsung and Xiaomi are also major smartphone brands. Xiaomi recently released the Xiaomi 12S Ultra.
It didn’t go global, but it’s still a major iPhone rival. Competes? The iPhone 14 Pro Max and the Xiaomi 12S Ultra are compared here.
|Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
|Xiaomi 12S Ultra
|DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT
|160.7 x 77.6 x 7.9 mm,
240 g
|163.2 x 75 x 9.1 mm,
225 g
|DISPLAY
|6.7 inches, 1290 x 2796 pixels (Full HD+), Super Retina XDR OLED
|6.73 inches, 1440 x 3200p (Quad HD+), AMOLED
|PROCESSOR
|Apple A16 Bionic Hexa-core 3.46 GHz
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, octa-core 3.19 GHz
|MEMORY
|6 GB RAM, 512 GB – 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – 6 GB RAM, 256 GB – 6 GB RAM, 1 TB
|8 GB RAM, 256 GB – 12 GB RAM, 256 GB – 12 GB RAM, 512 GB
|SOFTWARE
|iOS 16
|Android 12, MIUI
|CONNECTIVITY
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/6e, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS
|CAMERA
|Quad 48 + 12 + 12 + 12 MP + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner, f/1.8 + f/2.8 + f/2.2
Dual 12 MP + SL 3D f/1.9 front camera
|Quad 50.3 + 48 + 48 MP + TOF 3D, f/1.9 + f/4.1 + f/2.2
Single 32 MP f/2.4 front camera
|BATTERY
|4323 mAh, fast charging 29W and Qi wireless charging 7.5W
|4860 mAh, Fast Charging 67W, Qi wireless charging 50W
|ADDITIONAL FEATURES
|5G, optional dual SIM, optional eSIM, MagSafe 15W, IP68 waterproof
|5G, optional dual SIM, reverse wireless charging, IP68 waterproof
The Xiaomi 12S Ultra starts at $950, but the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at $1480 everywhere else. Which would you choose?
