Specs comparison: iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Xiaomi 12S Ultra

The iPhone 14 Pro Max goes on sale tomorrow. Samsung and Xiaomi are also major smartphone brands.

People want to know if the new Apple phone is the best on the market, so we’ve put them head-to-head in an iPhone vs.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max goes on sale tomorrow alongside the other iPhone 14 models.

People want to know if the new Apple phone is the best on the market, so they compare it to the most advanced Android phones.

Xiaomi recently released the Xiaomi 12S Ultra.

It didn’t go global, but it’s still a major iPhone rival. Competes? The iPhone 14 Pro Max and the Xiaomi 12S Ultra are compared here.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Xiaomi 12S Ultra

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Xiaomi 12S Ultra DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 160.7 x 77.6 x 7.9 mm,

240 g 163.2 x 75 x 9.1 mm,

225 g DISPLAY 6.7 inches, 1290 x 2796 pixels (Full HD+), Super Retina XDR OLED 6.73 inches, 1440 x 3200p (Quad HD+), AMOLED PROCESSOR Apple A16 Bionic Hexa-core 3.46 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, octa-core 3.19 GHz MEMORY 6 GB RAM, 512 GB – 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – 6 GB RAM, 256 GB – 6 GB RAM, 1 TB 8 GB RAM, 256 GB – 12 GB RAM, 256 GB – 12 GB RAM, 512 GB SOFTWARE iOS 16 Android 12, MIUI CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/6e, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS CAMERA Quad 48 + 12 + 12 + 12 MP + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner, f/1.8 + f/2.8 + f/2.2

Dual 12 MP + SL 3D f/1.9 front camera Quad 50.3 + 48 + 48 MP + TOF 3D, f/1.9 + f/4.1 + f/2.2

Single 32 MP f/2.4 front camera BATTERY 4323 mAh, fast charging 29W and Qi wireless charging 7.5W 4860 mAh, Fast Charging 67W, Qi wireless charging 50W ADDITIONAL FEATURES 5G, optional dual SIM, optional eSIM, MagSafe 15W, IP68 waterproof 5G, optional dual SIM, reverse wireless charging, IP68 waterproof

Price

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra starts at $950, but the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at $1480 everywhere else. Which would you choose?

