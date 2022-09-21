Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Specs comparison: iPhone 14 Pro vs Xiaomi 12 Pro
Specs comparison: iPhone 14 Pro vs Xiaomi 12 Pro

Specs comparison: iPhone 14 Pro vs Xiaomi 12 Pro

Articles
Advertisement
Specs comparison: iPhone 14 Pro vs Xiaomi 12 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro vs Xiaomi 12 Pro

Advertisement
  • The iPhone 14 Pro is the first iPhone ever to have Dynamic Island.
  • Here are some of the main differences between the iPhone and the Xiaomi 12 Pro.

The iPhone 14 Pro, which was just released by Apple, is the first iPhone ever to have Dynamic Island.

Advertisement

But if we compare this device to the one that came before it, this new design feature is not the only amazing thing that has changed.

Following its release, many people, including Gizmochina readers, wondered whether this device or the Pro Max version was the best smartphone on the market.

Well, we are currently comparing it to the best phones from other brands so we can answer this question.

Now, it’s Xiaomi’s turn. We’ve already written about the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, but now we’re writing about another Xiaomi flagship because it’s the most recent one the company has put on the market around the world.

So, here is a list of the main differences between the iPhone 14 Pro and the Xiaomi 12 Pro.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro vs Xiaomi 12 Pro

Apple iPhone 14 ProXiaomi 12 Pro
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT147.5 x 71.5 x 7.9 mm,
206 g		163.6 x 74.6 x 8.2 mm,
204 g
DISPLAY6.1 inches, 1179 x 2556 pixels (Full HD+), Super Retina XDR OLED6.73 inches, 1440 x 3200p (Quad HD+), AMOLED
PROCESSORApple A16 Bionic hexa-core 3.46 GHzQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, octa-core 3 GHz
MEMORY6 GB RAM, 512 GB – 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – 6 GB RAM, 256 GB – 6 GB RAM, 1 TB8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 12 GB RAM, 256 GB
SOFTWAREiOS 16Android 12, MIUI
CONNECTIVITYWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.3, GPSWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS
CAMERAQuad 48 + 12 + 12 MP + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner, f/1.8 + f/2.8 + f/2.2
Dual 12 MP + SL 3D f/1.9		Triple 50 + 50 + 50 MP, f/1.9 + f/1.9 + f/2.2
Single 32 MP f/2.5
BATTERYFast charging 50% in 30 minutes and Qi wireless charging 15W4600 mAh, Fast Charging 120W and Qi wireless charging 50W
ADDITIONAL FEATURES5G, optional dual SIM, optional eSIM, MagSafe 15W, IP68 waterproof5G, reverse wireless charging
Advertisement

Price

The iPhone 14 Pro starts at $1300 or €1300, while the Xiaomi 12 Pro costs less than €1000 or $1000. Which would you choose?

Also Read

Google migrates Assistant and Calendar reminders to Tasks
Google migrates Assistant and Calendar reminders to Tasks

All reminders made on Google Calendar and Google Assistant will be sent...

Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Xiaomi Redmi note 11 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Xiaomi Redmi note 11 Pro price in Pakistan & features
iPhone 14 pro max price in Pakistan & specifications
iPhone 14 pro max price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo S1 price in Pakistan and specs
Vivo S1 price in Pakistan and specs
Vivo S1 pro price in Pakistan and features
Vivo S1 pro price in Pakistan and features
Oppo a54 price in Pakistan and specifications
Oppo a54 price in Pakistan and specifications
Realme c25 price in Pakistan & specs
Realme c25 price in Pakistan & specs
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story