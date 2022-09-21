Specs comparison: iPhone 14 Pro vs Xiaomi 12 Pro

Google migrates Assistant and Calendar reminders to Tasks
The iPhone 14 Pro, which was just released by Apple, is the first iPhone ever to have Dynamic Island.
But if we compare this device to the one that came before it, this new design feature is not the only amazing thing that has changed.
Following its release, many people, including Gizmochina readers, wondered whether this device or the Pro Max version was the best smartphone on the market.
Well, we are currently comparing it to the best phones from other brands so we can answer this question.
Now, it’s Xiaomi’s turn. We’ve already written about the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, but now we’re writing about another Xiaomi flagship because it’s the most recent one the company has put on the market around the world.
So, here is a list of the main differences between the iPhone 14 Pro and the Xiaomi 12 Pro.
|Apple iPhone 14 Pro
|Xiaomi 12 Pro
|DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT
|147.5 x 71.5 x 7.9 mm,
206 g
|163.6 x 74.6 x 8.2 mm,
204 g
|DISPLAY
|6.1 inches, 1179 x 2556 pixels (Full HD+), Super Retina XDR OLED
|6.73 inches, 1440 x 3200p (Quad HD+), AMOLED
|PROCESSOR
|Apple A16 Bionic hexa-core 3.46 GHz
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, octa-core 3 GHz
|MEMORY
|6 GB RAM, 512 GB – 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – 6 GB RAM, 256 GB – 6 GB RAM, 1 TB
|8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 12 GB RAM, 256 GB
|SOFTWARE
|iOS 16
|Android 12, MIUI
|CONNECTIVITY
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS
|CAMERA
|Quad 48 + 12 + 12 MP + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner, f/1.8 + f/2.8 + f/2.2
Dual 12 MP + SL 3D f/1.9
|Triple 50 + 50 + 50 MP, f/1.9 + f/1.9 + f/2.2
Single 32 MP f/2.5
|BATTERY
|Fast charging 50% in 30 minutes and Qi wireless charging 15W
|4600 mAh, Fast Charging 120W and Qi wireless charging 50W
|ADDITIONAL FEATURES
|5G, optional dual SIM, optional eSIM, MagSafe 15W, IP68 waterproof
|5G, reverse wireless charging
The iPhone 14 Pro starts at $1300 or €1300, while the Xiaomi 12 Pro costs less than €1000 or $1000. Which would you choose?
