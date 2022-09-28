Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Specs of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE were revealed by Geekbench
Specs of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE were revealed by Geekbench

Specs of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE were revealed by Geekbench

Articles
Advertisement
Specs of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE were revealed by Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE

Advertisement
  • The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE has been leaked by GalaxyClub.
  • The SM-X506B model is the company’s first tablet with 5G support, and it may also be a Wi-Fi-only version.
  • It will have a MediaTek MT8791V/TZA SoC, which is also known as the Kompanio 900T.
Advertisement

Last year, Samsung released the Galaxy Tab S7 FE in May, and we thought it would do the same this year with the Galaxy Tab S8 FE.

That didn’t happen because Samsung only made three Tab S8 models: the regular, Plus, and Ultra.

The good news is that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE hasn’t been cancelled, as its key specs have shown up on Geekbench.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE Geekbench

The SM-X506B model of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE is powered by the MediaTek MT8791V/TZA SoC, which is also called the Kompanio 900T.

The tablet is powered by Android 13 and has 4GB of RAM, but there may be more memory options that haven’t been confirmed yet.

Advertisement

GalaxyClub says that the SM-X506B is the 5G model, and the SM-X500 could be a Wi-Fi-only version.

We don’t know when Samsung will officially show off the Galaxy Tab S8 FE, but we should hear more about it in the coming months.

Also Read

iPadOS 16 beta adds Stage Manager to older iPad Pro models
iPadOS 16 beta adds Stage Manager to older iPad Pro models

Apple announces Stage Manager support for iPad Pro models running A12X and...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Realme Narzo 50 price in Pakistan & Specifications
Realme Narzo 50 price in Pakistan & Specifications
Realme C21 price in Pakistan & Features
Realme C21 price in Pakistan & Features
Realme 9 pro Plus price in Pakistan & Specs
Realme 9 pro Plus price in Pakistan & Specs
Oppo A7 price in Pakistan & Features
Oppo A7 price in Pakistan & Features
Oppo A77s price in Pakistan & Specs
Oppo A77s price in Pakistan & Specs
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story