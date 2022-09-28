Specs of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE were revealed by Geekbench

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE has been leaked by GalaxyClub.

The SM-X506B model is the company’s first tablet with 5G support, and it may also be a Wi-Fi-only version.

It will have a MediaTek MT8791V/TZA SoC, which is also known as the Kompanio 900T.

Advertisement

Last year, Samsung released the Galaxy Tab S7 FE in May, and we thought it would do the same this year with the Galaxy Tab S8 FE.

That didn’t happen because Samsung only made three Tab S8 models: the regular, Plus, and Ultra.

The good news is that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE hasn’t been cancelled, as its key specs have shown up on Geekbench.

The SM-X506B model of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE is powered by the MediaTek MT8791V/TZA SoC, which is also called the Kompanio 900T.

The tablet is powered by Android 13 and has 4GB of RAM, but there may be more memory options that haven’t been confirmed yet.

Advertisement

GalaxyClub says that the SM-X506B is the 5G model, and the SM-X500 could be a Wi-Fi-only version.

We don’t know when Samsung will officially show off the Galaxy Tab S8 FE, but we should hear more about it in the coming months.

Also Read iPadOS 16 beta adds Stage Manager to older iPad Pro models Apple announces Stage Manager support for iPad Pro models running A12X and...