  • Starlink satellites string sighted in Pakistan along with parts of world
  • Starlink satellites are string sighted in Pakistan along with parts of the world.
  • Elon Musk’s SpaceX built a satellite network known as Starlink.
  • Residents in Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab recorded the occasion on camera
PAKISTAN: Pakistan and other countries around the world reported seeing an astounding line of Starlink satellites. The scene astounded observers around, BOL News reported.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX built a satellite network known as Starlink, which offers the world’s fastest and most reliable internet connection.

As residents in Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab recorded the occasion on camera, videos of the magnificent sight streamed in.

40 nations currently have internet access thanks to the Starlink network.

Starlink’s broadband service has been utilized in times of need, including in Tonga during a devastating volcanic eruption and tsunami and in Ukraine when the Russian invasion cut off internet access.

Musk has previously stated that SpaceX and Apple Inc. have had positive discussions over the use of Starlink’s satellite services for the iPhone 14’s emergency texting feature.

