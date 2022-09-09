Advertisement
Tata Group in discussions with Wistron to produce iPhones

Tata Group in discussions with Wistron to produce iPhones

Tata Group in discussions with Wistron to produce iPhones

Tata Group in discussions with Wistron to produce iPhones.

  • Tata Group and Taiwanese supplier Wistron discussing a joint venture to manufacture iPhones in India.
  • Apple has placed a significant wager on India since it started assembling iPhones there in 2017.
  • Tatas may eventually own a portion of Wistro’s manufacturing operations in addition to cellphones.
The establishment of a joint venture to construct Apple’s iPhones in India is being discussed by the Indian conglomerate Tata Group and the Taiwanese supplier Wistron Corp, according to a report from an international news publication on Friday.

The publication noted, citing people with knowledge of the situation, “The project would be the Indian salt-to-software group’s latest push into technology production as it uses Wistron’s experience in product development, supply chain, and assembly.”

Apple, based in Cupertino, California, has placed a significant wager on India since it started assembling iPhones there in 2017 with Wistron and later with Foxconn, in keeping with the Indian government’s goal for domestic manufacturing.

It wasn’t immediately clear from the story whether Apple was informed of the discussions.

The idea may see the Tata group purchasing shares in Wistron’s India operations, the two businesses constructing a new assembly plant, or both actions being carried out, according to the article.

Although the deal’s specifics are still being worked out, the publication said that Tatas may eventually own a portion of Wistron’s manufacturing operations in addition to cellphones.

