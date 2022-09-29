Advertisement
  News
  Sci-Tech
  Tata Tiago: Affordable EV launched in India; price equals Suzuki Alto
Articles
  • Tata Motors has introduced the Tata Tiago, a compact and reasonably priced electric vehicle (EV) in India.
  • Nur E75, Pakistan’s first domestic EV, was unveiled last month.
  • Nur has a top speed of 127 km/hr, a single electric motor with 107 HP and 200 Nm.
With the introduction of locally made, high-tech, affordable cars, India’s automotive sector is still making significant strides forward.

In a recent development, Tata Motors introduced the Tata Tiago, a compact and reasonably priced electric vehicle (EV), in India.

There are no direct competitors for the subcompact all-electric hatchback Tata Tiago.

However, it competes with the Suzuki Celerio (Cultus in Pakistan), United Alpha, and Kia Picanto in terms of size.

The vehicle has the following features:

  • Two battery sizes: 19.2 kWh, which has a 250 km range, and 24 kWh, which has a 315 km range (MIDC).
  • Standard automatic climate control
  • Harman Kardon sound system with 8 speakers
  • Cruise control
  • 4 types of regenerative braking
  • Various drive modes
It has a torsion bar coil-spring suspension in the back and a McPherson strut suspension up front.

Additionally, it has 4-wheel disc brakes with ABS. Tiago provides a number of fundamental features, including:

  • Immobilizer System
  • Windows with power
  • Keyless entrance
  • Child seat anchors with ISOFIX
  • Reverse Camera
  • Park-Aware Sensors
  • Display Cluster for Instruments
  • Smart Infotainment System with Apple Carplay Connectivity
  • Manual AC

The Tiago EV is one of the least expensive EVs in India with a starting price of $10,370 or INR 849,000, or roughly Rs 2.5 million. Delivery will begin in January 2023.

EV in Pakistan

The Nur E75, Pakistan’s first domestic EV, was unveiled last month.

The electric hatchback was created by the DICE foundation, a Pakistani-run NGO with US headquarters, and it seeks to compete in a market dominated by subcompact vehicles like the Suzuki Alto.

Nur-E will be distributed under a firm called Jaxari whose name was inspired by the Muslim scientist Ismail-al-Jazari. With a top speed of 127 km/hr, it has a single electric motor with 107 HP and 200 Nm.

It will have a 35 kWh battery, which the manufacturer claims will give it a 200 km range when the AC is running.

Using a standard charger will take about 7-8 hours while using a quicker DC charger will take roughly 2 hours.

Dr. Khurshid Qureshi, the founder and chairman of the DICE Foundation, claims that the Nur-E 75 will be less expensive in Pakistan than the Nissan Leaf and Honda e, which are both priced between $35,000 and $45,000 abroad.

Given its category, Nur could be priced around Rs. 3-4 million, though the pricing isn’t confirmed yet.

 

