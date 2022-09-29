Techno Camon 18 price in Pakistan with silky glass design

Tecno Camon 18 phone price in Pakistan is reasonable.

6.8-inch big-screen display with a 1080 x 2460 Pixel full-HD display.

The phone has a 5,000 mAh non-removable Li-Po battery and 18W fast charging.

Tecno introduced the Camon 18 with reasonable price in Pakistan. A good mobile to with silky glass design. Tecno Camon 18, is in the mid-range segment. Tecno’s Camon 18 has a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor and a Mediatek Helio G95 chipset utilised in mid-range cellphones. This smartphone has Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. This forthcoming smartphone boasts a 6.8-inch big-screen display. The new Tecno Camon 18 includes an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a 1080 x 2460 Pixel full-HD display. The next new Camon 18 by Tecno boasts 4 gigabytes of RAM, thus your phone run super-fast due to its powerful RAM. The Tecno 18’s 128GB of built-in storage guarantees your data is infinite. Triple Cameras are on the phone’s back. The phone’s main sensor is 48 megapixels, 2 megapixels along. Tecno Camon 18’s 16-megapixel selfie shooter will make selfies easier and more beautiful. The smartphone is protected with a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Tecno Camon 18’s battery is huge. The phone has a 5,000 mAh (non-removable) Li-Po battery and 18W fast charging. The Camon 18 will compete with Samsung and other smartphone companies.

Techno Camon 18 price in Pakistan

The Tecno Camon 18 price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-

Techno Camon 18 specs

Build OS Android 11 OS Dimensions 168.9 x 76.7 x 8. 8 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Dusk Gray, Ceramic White, Iris purple Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 550 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (Unspecified) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Quad LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 16 MP, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

