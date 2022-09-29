Advertisement
  Techno Camon 18 price in Pakistan with silky glass design
  • Tecno Camon 18 phone price in Pakistan is reasonable.
  • 6.8-inch big-screen display with a 1080 x 2460 Pixel full-HD display.
  • The phone has a 5,000 mAh non-removable Li-Po battery and 18W fast charging.
Tecno introduced the Camon 18 with reasonable price in Pakistan. A good mobile to with silky glass design. Tecno Camon 18, is in the mid-range segment. Tecno’s Camon 18 has a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor and a Mediatek Helio G95 chipset utilised in mid-range cellphones. This smartphone has Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. This forthcoming smartphone boasts a 6.8-inch big-screen display. The new Tecno Camon 18 includes an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a 1080 x 2460 Pixel full-HD display. The next new Camon 18 by Tecno boasts 4 gigabytes of RAM, thus your phone run super-fast due to its powerful RAM. The Tecno 18’s 128GB of built-in storage guarantees your data is infinite. Triple Cameras are on the phone’s back. The phone’s main sensor is 48 megapixels, 2 megapixels along. Tecno Camon 18’s 16-megapixel selfie shooter will make selfies easier and more beautiful. The smartphone is protected with a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Tecno Camon 18’s battery is huge. The phone has a 5,000 mAh (non-removable) Li-Po battery and 18W fast charging. The Camon 18 will compete with Samsung and other smartphone companies.

Techno Camon 18 price in Pakistan

The Tecno Camon 18 price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-

Techno Camon 18 specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
Dimensions168.9 x 76.7 x 8.8 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDusk Gray, Ceramic White, Iris purple
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G88 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 550 nits (typ)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (Unspecified)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Quad LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front16 MP, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W
