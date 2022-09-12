Tecno Camon 16 price in Pakistan & features.

Tecno Camon 16 Premier Price in Pakistan and Specs
The Premier designation at the end of Tecno's new Camon 16 indicates...
The new series from Tecno, the Camon 16, will be presented. The new series is anticipated to be loaded with top-tier specs, allowing customers to engage in novel experiences.
A potent chipset known as the Helio G70 SoC, which is the same chipset used in the Pro of the previous series, will power the new Tecno Camon 16.
The Tecno Camon 16 smartphone, which will be released soon, will include 4 gigabytes of storage. The smartphone can operate all of its features flawlessly with just 8 gigabytes of RAM.
The Tecno Camon 16 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 33,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|HIOS 7.0
|Dimensions
|170.9 x 77.2 x 9.2 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Purist Blue, Cloud White, Misty Grey
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|Mediatek G90T
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.9 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~389 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + AI, LED Flash
|Features
|Night Portrait Mode, Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Slow-mo Video Recording, Video Bokeh
|Front
|Dual 16 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 33W
Price
|Price in Rs: 33,999 Price in USD: $169
