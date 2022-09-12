Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tecno Camon 16 price in Pakistan & features

Tecno Camon 16 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Tecno Camon 16 price in Pakistan & features

Tecno Camon 16 price in Pakistan & features.

Advertisement

The new series from Tecno, the Camon 16, will be presented. The new series is anticipated to be loaded with top-tier specs, allowing customers to engage in novel experiences.

A potent chipset known as the Helio G70 SoC, which is the same chipset used in the Pro of the previous series, will power the new Tecno Camon 16.

The Tecno Camon 16 smartphone, which will be released soon, will include 4 gigabytes of storage. The smartphone can operate all of its features flawlessly with just 8 gigabytes of RAM.

Tecno Camon 16 price in Pakistan

The Tecno Camon 16 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 33,999.

Advertisement

Tecno Camon 16 Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIHIOS 7.0
Dimensions170.9 x 77.2 x 9.2 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPurist Blue, Cloud White, Misty Grey
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetMediatek G90T
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.9 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~389 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + AI, LED Flash
FeaturesNight Portrait Mode, Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Slow-mo Video Recording, Video Bokeh
FrontDual 16 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging 33W

Price

Price in Rs: 33,999     Price in USD: $169

 

Also Read

Tecno Camon 16 Premier Price in Pakistan and Specs
Tecno Camon 16 Premier Price in Pakistan and Specs

The Premier designation at the end of Tecno's new Camon 16 indicates...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story