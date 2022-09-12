Tecno Camon 16 price in Pakistan & features.

The new series from Tecno, the Camon 16, will be presented. The new series is anticipated to be loaded with top-tier specs, allowing customers to engage in novel experiences.

A potent chipset known as the Helio G70 SoC, which is the same chipset used in the Pro of the previous series, will power the new Tecno Camon 16.

The Tecno Camon 16 smartphone, which will be released soon, will include 4 gigabytes of storage. The smartphone can operate all of its features flawlessly with just 8 gigabytes of RAM.

Tecno Camon 16 price in Pakistan

The Tecno Camon 16 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 33,999.

Tecno Camon 16 Specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI HIOS 7.0 Dimensions 170.9 x 77.2 x 9.2 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Purist Blue, Cloud White, Misty Grey Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset Mediatek G90T Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6. 9 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~389 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + AI, LED Flash Features Night Portrait Mode, Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Slow-mo Video Recording, Video Bokeh Front Dual 16 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast battery charging 33W

Price Price in Rs: 33,999 Price in USD: $169

