Tecno Camon 18 price in Pakistan & full specs

Tecno Camon 18

  • The Camon 18 smartphone from Tecno is now available for purchase.
  • This phone will have a 6.8-inch screen, which is quite large.
  • It features a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor and a Mediatek Helio G95 chipset.
The Camon 18 smartphone from Tecno is now available for purchase. The new phone will be part of Tecno’s successful Camon 18 series. The Tecno Camon 18 will be a mid-range phone.

The Camon 18 from Tecno features a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor and a Mediatek Helio G95 chipset used in mid-range smartphones.

The Mali-G52 MC2 GPU is also included in this phone. This new smartphone will have a 6.8-inch screen, which is quite large.

The new Tecno Camon 18 features a full-HD 1080 x 2460 Pixel IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display.

Tecno Camon 18 price in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 18 price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-

Tecno Camon 18 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
Dimensions168.9 x 76.7 x 8.8 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursDusk Gray, Ceramic White, Iris purple
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G88 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 550 nits (typ)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (Unspecified)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Quad LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front16 MP, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

