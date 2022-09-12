Tecno Camon 18 price in Pakistan & full specs

The Camon 18 smartphone from Tecno is now available for purchase.

The Camon 18 smartphone from Tecno is now available for purchase. The new phone will be part of Tecno’s successful Camon 18 series. The Tecno Camon 18 will be a mid-range phone.

The Camon 18 from Tecno features a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor and a Mediatek Helio G95 chipset used in mid-range smartphones.

The Mali-G52 MC2 GPU is also included in this phone. This new smartphone will have a 6.8-inch screen, which is quite large.

The new Tecno Camon 18 features a full-HD 1080 x 2460 Pixel IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display.

Tecno Camon 18 price in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 18 price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-

Tecno Camon 18 specs

BUILD OS Android 11 OS Dimensions 168.9 x 76.7 x 8.8 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Dusk Gray, Ceramic White, Iris purple FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 550 nits (typ) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (Unspecified) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Quad LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 16 MP, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor , Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

