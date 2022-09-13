Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan & full specs
Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan & full specs

Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan & full specs

Articles
Advertisement
Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan & full specs

Tecno Camon 19 Neo

Advertisement

Tecno is working on a Camon 19 with the name Neo at the end. The Camon series of smartphones is getting a new addition.

The newcomer will be a low-cost phone called the Tecno Camon 19 Neo. The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, which is the most powerful chipset, and there is an Octa-Core processor inside the Tecno Camon 19 Neo to make the gadget incredibly fast.

This smartphone also has a Mali GPU beneath the hood. The smartphone’s display screen measures 6.8 inches in size and has a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels.

The new Tecno Camon 19 has an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display, which is the most recent and well-known for its excellent performance. The device will be equipped with a massive RAM capacity of 6 gigabytes.

Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan

Price

Price in Rs: 37,999    Price in USD: $283

Tecno Camon 19 Neo full specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIHIOS 8.6
Dimensions168.8 x 76.9 x 8.5 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsEco Black, Ice Mirror
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUARM Mali-G52 MP2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (Unspecified)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Quad LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Nokia 105 price in Pakistan and features
Nokia 105 price in Pakistan and features
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max price in Pakistan and specifications
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max price in Pakistan and specifications
Apple iPhone 14 price in Pakistan and specs
Apple iPhone 14 price in Pakistan and specs
Elon Musk: Twitter users support the resignation of the boss
Elon Musk: Twitter users support the resignation of the boss
Apple iPhone 13 price in Pakistan and features
Apple iPhone 13 price in Pakistan and features
Apple iPhone 11 price in Pakistan and specifications
Apple iPhone 11 price in Pakistan and specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story