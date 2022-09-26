Advertisement
Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan & features

  • Tecno, a company that makes smartphones, has come out with a new line of phones.
  • Tecno Camon 19, with a powerful MediaTek Helio G88 chipset.
  • The screen size of the smartphone is 6.67 inches.
The new Camon 19, from Tecno, will be out soon. Tecno, a company that makes smartphones, has come out with a new line of smartphones.

The upcoming smartphone, which will be in the mid-range market, will be one of them.

The Tecno Camon 19 will be the name of the new phone. The powerful MediaTek Helio G88 chipset will be inside the phone.

Tecno’s Camon 19 has one of the newest mid-range chipsets with an Octa-Core processor.

The screen size of the smartphone is 6.67 inches and the resolution is 1080 x 2460.

Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 41,999/-

Tecno Camon 19 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIHIOS 8.6
Dimensions166.6 x 74.4 x 8.3 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursEco Black, Sea Salt White, Digital Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G88 (12nm)
GPUARM Mali-G52
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (Unspecified)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP + 2 MP (depth sensor) + 2 MP (AI lens), Quad LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front16 MP, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W
Also Read

Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan & full specs
Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan & full specs

The new Vivo Y51s has a 6.6-inch screen with a 1080 x...

