Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Tecno Camon 19 Pro

Advertisement
  • Tecno is making a new Camon 19 with the name “Pro” added to it.
  • The MediaTek Helio G96 chipset will be inside the new phone.
  • The device will be powered by a non-removable Li-Po battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh.
Advertisement

Tecno is making a new Camon 19 with the name “Pro” added to it. The Chinese company Tecno is putting out a new line of smartphones.

The MediaTek Helio G96 chipset will be inside the new phone.

This strong chipset will provide Tecno’s Camon 19 Pro with high-end performance, and it has an Octa-Core processor.

The new Tecno Camon 19 Pro will sport a 6.8-inch screen and a 1080 x 2460-pixel resolution.

The device will be powered by a non-removable Li-Po battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh and support for 33W Fast Charging.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 49,999/-

Tecno Camon 19 Pro specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIHIOS 8.6
Dimensions166.8 x 74.6 x 8.6 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursPolar Blue, Eco Black, Mondrian
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (Unspecified)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF, OIS + 50 MP, 50mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x zoom + 3rd camera unspecified, Quad LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front32 MP, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W

Also Read

Oppo A17K price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo A17K price in Pakistan & specs

The Oppo A17K has a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core chipset. The Oppo A17K...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story