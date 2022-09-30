Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Tecno is making a new Camon 19 with the name “Pro” added to it.

Tecno is making a new Camon 19 with the name “Pro” added to it. The Chinese company Tecno is putting out a new line of smartphones.

The MediaTek Helio G96 chipset will be inside the new phone.

This strong chipset will provide Tecno’s Camon 19 Pro with high-end performance, and it has an Octa-Core processor.

The new Tecno Camon 19 Pro will sport a 6.8-inch screen and a 1080 x 2460-pixel resolution.

The device will be powered by a non-removable Li-Po battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh and support for 33W Fast Charging.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 49,999/-

Tecno Camon 19 Pro specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI HIOS 8.6 Dimensions 166.8 x 74.6 x 8.6 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Polar Blue, Eco Black, Mondrian Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (Unspecified) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF, OIS + 50 MP, 50mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x zoom + 3rd camera unspecified, Quad LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 32 MP, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802. 11 b /g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer , Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W

