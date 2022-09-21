Tecno Pop 6 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo X Fold+ will be released on September 26
The Tecno company showed off its new Pop 6 series, which will include a Pro version. This Pro version has a large HD+ screen, a fingerprint scanner, a big battery, and a lot more as its main features. This phone could be called Tecno Pop 6 Pro when it comes out.
The Tecno 6 Pro has 2 GB of RAM and a quad-core processor whose name is unknown.
The new Tecno 6 Pro has 32 GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot for extra storage. The battery is powered by 5,000 mAh.
The phone boasts a 6.6-inch teardrop-shaped notch display with a 720 x 1612 pixel resolution and a quick fingerprint reader on the right side.
The Tecno Pop 6 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 28,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 Go edition
|UI
|HIOS 8.6
|Dimensions
|164.9 x 76.3 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Black, Blue, Silver
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|2.0 Ghz Quad Core Cortex-A53
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 64GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 8 MP, f/2.0 + QVGA, Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, LED Flash
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted)
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
