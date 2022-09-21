Advertisement
Tecno Pop 6 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Tecno Pop 6 Pro

  • The Tecno Pop 6 Pro has a large HD+ screen, a fingerprint scanner, and a big battery.
  • The phone boasts a 6.6-inch display with a 720 x 1612 pixel resolution.
  • It also has 2 GB of RAM and a quad-core processor.
The Tecno company showed off its new Pop 6 series, which will include a Pro version. This Pro version has a large HD+ screen, a fingerprint scanner, a big battery, and a lot more as its main features. This phone could be called Tecno Pop 6 Pro when it comes out.

The Tecno 6 Pro has 2 GB of RAM and a quad-core processor whose name is unknown.

The new Tecno 6 Pro has 32 GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot for extra storage. The battery is powered by 5,000 mAh.

The phone boasts a 6.6-inch teardrop-shaped notch display with a 720 x 1612 pixel resolution and a quick fingerprint reader on the right side.

Tecno Pop 6 Pro price in Pakistan

The Tecno Pop 6 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 28,999/-

Tecno Pop 6 Pro specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 Go edition
UIHIOS 8.6
Dimensions164.9 x 76.3 x 8.8 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursBlack, Blue, Silver
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU2.0 Ghz Quad Core Cortex-A53
ChipsetMediatek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 64GB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 8 MP, f/2.0 + QVGA, Dual LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, LED Flash
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted)
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

