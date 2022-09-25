Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Tecno Pova 2 with bigger battery and latest specs launched
Tecno Pova 2 with bigger battery and latest specs launched

Tecno Pova 2 with bigger battery and latest specs launched

Articles
Advertisement
Tecno Pova 2 with bigger battery and latest specs launched

Tecno Pova 2 with bigger battery and latest specs launched.

Advertisement
  • Tecno Pova Neo 5G smartphone was revealed last week by Tecno.
  • The company has returned with a new POVA-series phone in Russia known as the Tecno POVA 2.
  • Its operating system is Android 12 with HiOS on top of it.
Advertisement

The Tecno Pova Neo 5G smartphone, which is the company’s most affordable 5G phone, was revealed last week by Tecno.

The company has returned with a new POVA-series phone in Russia known as the Tecno POVA 2.

The Helio G80-powered Tecno Pova, which was unveiled in December 2020, is replaced by it. Here is every detail about the Tecno Pova 2’s features, characteristics, and cost.

Tecno Pova 2 Specs & Features

The 6.82-inch IPS LCD display on the Tecno Pova 2 has a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1,640 pixels. The device’s operating system is Android 12 with HiOS on top of it.

Advertisement

Under the Tecno Pova 2’s hood is the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset.

The smartphone has 64 GB or 128 GB of storage space and 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM. For additional storage, it has a microSD card slot.

Tecno Pova 2 has a 7,000mAh battery with 18W charging capabilities, just like the device it replaces.

An 8-megapixel front-facing camera is available on the Pova 2. Its rear shell has a quad-LED flash unit, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 16-megapixel primary camera.

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB-C, dual-SIM compatibility, and other functions are also included. The gadget is 170.86 x 77.79 x 9.63mm in size.

Advertisement

Tecno Pova 2 Pricing & Availability

In Russia, the Tecno Pova 2 is now available for RUB 11,900 ($205). Uranolite Gray, Virtual Blue, and Orange Magma are the available hues.

 

Also Read

Tecno Pova Neo 5G launched in India; details
Tecno Pova Neo 5G launched in India; details

Tecno Pova Neo 5G is the company's most recent smartphone. It has...

Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo y33s price in Pakistan & features
Vivo y33s price in Pakistan & features
Infinix Note 8 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Note 8 price in Pakistan & specifications
Apple iPhone 11 price in Pakistan & specifications
Apple iPhone 11 price in Pakistan & specifications
Twitter soon will allow users to swipe through tweets, trends, more
Twitter soon will allow users to swipe through tweets, trends, more
iPhone 15 A17 chip likely to focus on battery life over Power
iPhone 15 A17 chip likely to focus on battery life over Power
Samsung Galaxy A31 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A31 price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story