Tecno Pova 2 with bigger battery and latest specs launched.

The Tecno Pova Neo 5G smartphone, which is the company’s most affordable 5G phone, was revealed last week by Tecno.

The company has returned with a new POVA-series phone in Russia known as the Tecno POVA 2.

The Helio G80-powered Tecno Pova, which was unveiled in December 2020, is replaced by it. Here is every detail about the Tecno Pova 2’s features, characteristics, and cost.

Tecno Pova 2 Specs & Features

The 6.82-inch IPS LCD display on the Tecno Pova 2 has a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1,640 pixels. The device’s operating system is Android 12 with HiOS on top of it.

Under the Tecno Pova 2’s hood is the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset.

The smartphone has 64 GB or 128 GB of storage space and 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM. For additional storage, it has a microSD card slot.

Tecno Pova 2 has a 7,000mAh battery with 18W charging capabilities, just like the device it replaces.

An 8-megapixel front-facing camera is available on the Pova 2. Its rear shell has a quad-LED flash unit, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 16-megapixel primary camera.

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB-C, dual-SIM compatibility, and other functions are also included. The gadget is 170.86 x 77.79 x 9.63mm in size.

Tecno Pova 2 Pricing & Availability

In Russia, the Tecno Pova 2 is now available for RUB 11,900 ($205). Uranolite Gray, Virtual Blue, and Orange Magma are the available hues.