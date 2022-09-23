Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tecno Pova Neo 5G launched in India; details

Tecno Pova Neo 5G launched in India; details

Articles
Advertisement
Tecno Pova Neo 5G launched in India; details

Tecno Pova Neo 5G launched in India.

Advertisement
  • Tecno Pova Neo 5G is the company’s most recent smartphone.
  • It has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, and a 50MP primary camera.
  • Android 12 is used for the software, with Tecno’s HiOS 8.6 added on top.
Advertisement

With the recently released Pova Neo 5G, Tecno has introduced its most recent smartphone.

The phone includes a large 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek’s Dimensity 810 chipset, and a 50MP primary camera.

The Tecno Pova Neo 5G’s backside houses a 50MP primary camera and an unidentified secondary AI module.

Additionally, the device has an 8MP selfie camera. Android 12 is used for the software, with Tecno’s HiOS 8.6 added on top. There is only one 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option for the phone.

The retail price for the Sapphire Black and Sprint Blue Tecno Pova Neo 5G is INR 15,499 ($191). The start of official sales is set for September 26.

Advertisement

 

Also Read

Tecno launches Camon 19 Pro with 64MP Night Portrait in Pakistan
Tecno launches Camon 19 Pro with 64MP Night Portrait in Pakistan

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro is being released in Pakistan. Tecno Camon...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo F15s price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo F15s price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo Y12s price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y12s price in Pakistan & specifications
Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Infinix Hot 10 Play price in Pakistan & specs
Infinix Hot 10 Play price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo A96 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A96 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan & Specifications
Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan & Specifications
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story