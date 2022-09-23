Tecno Pova Neo 5G launched in India; details

Tecno Pova Neo 5G is the company’s most recent smartphone.

With the recently released Pova Neo 5G, Tecno has introduced its most recent smartphone.

The phone includes a large 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek’s Dimensity 810 chipset, and a 50MP primary camera.

The Tecno Pova Neo 5G’s backside houses a 50MP primary camera and an unidentified secondary AI module.

Additionally, the device has an 8MP selfie camera. Android 12 is used for the software, with Tecno’s HiOS 8.6 added on top. There is only one 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option for the phone.

The retail price for the Sapphire Black and Sprint Blue Tecno Pova Neo 5G is INR 15,499 ($191). The start of official sales is set for September 26.

