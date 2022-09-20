Tecno Spark 8 Pro price in Pakistan & full specs

The Tecno Spark 8 Pro is currently available.

The smartphone will have a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC.

It has a screen resolution of 6.8 inches and a capacity of 5,000 mAh.

This is a powerful chipset that will give Tecno's upcoming all-new smartphone, the Spark 8 Pro, high-end performance.

This is a powerful chipset that will give Tecno’s upcoming all-new smartphone, the Spark 8 Pro, high-end performance.

This smartphone also has a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor under the hood. Also, a Mali-G52 GPU is built into this phone.

The screen on the Tecno Spark 8 will be 6.8 inches and have a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, which is full HD.

The phone’s battery will have a capacity of 5,000 mAh.

Tecno Spark 8 Pro price in Pakistan

The Tecno Spark 8 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-

Tecno Spark 8 Pro specs Build OS Android 11 OS UI HIOS 7.6 Dimensions 169 x 76.8 x 8.8 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Komodo Island, Interstellar Black, Winsor Violet Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2480 Pixels (~398 PPI) Protection NEG Extra Features 500 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Dual LED Flash Features Super Night Mode 2.0, Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 33W

