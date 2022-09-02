Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Tecno Spark 8C price in Pakistan & features

Tecno Spark 8C price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Tecno Spark 8C price in Pakistan & features

Tecno Spark 8C price in Pakistan & features.

Advertisement

Tecno will release the brand-new Spark 8C to the market. A new device in the Spark series has been unveiled by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Tecno.

The company will soon release a phone that is affordable. The brand-new device will be known as Tecno Spark 8C. The potent Unisoc T606 processor will power the new smartphone.

This chipset is utilized in mid-range smartphones, and the Tecno Spark 8C has a Quad-Core processor within the device to increase power.

The gadget includes an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen and an ARM Mali-G57 GPU. The Tecno Spark 8C, which will be released soon, will sport a large 6.6-inch screen that people will like using.

Tecno Spark 8C price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Tecno Spark 8C expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 21,999.

Tecno Spark 8C Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 11.0 (Go edition)
UIHIOS 7.6
Dimensions164.6 x 76 x 9 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsTurquoise, Magnet Black, Iris Purple, Diamond Gray
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetUnisoc T606
GPUARM Mali-G57
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide) + QVGA, Dual LED Flash
FeaturesGe-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, LED Flash
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

Price

Price in Rs: 21,999     Price in USD: $109

 

Also Read

Tecno Spark 8C 3GB price in Pakistan & specs
Tecno Spark 8C 3GB price in Pakistan & specs

Tecno unveils Spark 8C 3GB. The business launches a new Spark phone....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo A73 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A73 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan and specifications
Twitter aims to relaunch Twitter Blue at a higher price for Apple users
Twitter aims to relaunch Twitter Blue at a higher price for Apple users
SpaceX rocket carries the first ever Arab-built moon rover into space
SpaceX rocket carries the first ever Arab-built moon rover into space
Orion capsule to splash down in the Pacific Ocean
Orion capsule to splash down in the Pacific Ocean
Infinix Hot 9 Pro price in Pakistan & special features
Infinix Hot 9 Pro price in Pakistan & special features
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story