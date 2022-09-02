Tecno Spark 8C price in Pakistan & features.

Tecno will release the brand-new Spark 8C to the market. A new device in the Spark series has been unveiled by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Tecno.

The company will soon release a phone that is affordable. The brand-new device will be known as Tecno Spark 8C. The potent Unisoc T606 processor will power the new smartphone.

This chipset is utilized in mid-range smartphones, and the Tecno Spark 8C has a Quad-Core processor within the device to increase power.

The gadget includes an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen and an ARM Mali-G57 GPU. The Tecno Spark 8C, which will be released soon, will sport a large 6.6-inch screen that people will like using.

Tecno Spark 8C price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Tecno Spark 8C expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 21,999.

Tecno Spark 8C Specifications:

Build OS Android 11.0 (Go edition) UI HIOS 7.6 Dimensions 164.6 x 76 x 9 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Turquoise, Magnet Black, Iris Purple, Diamond Gray Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset Unisoc T606 GPU ARM Mali-G57 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide) + QVGA, Dual LED Flash Features Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, LED Flash Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

Price Price in Rs: 21,999 Price in USD: $109

Also Read Tecno Spark 8C 3GB price in Pakistan & specs Tecno unveils Spark 8C 3GB. The business launches a new Spark phone....