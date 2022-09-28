Tecno Spark 8P price in Pakistan & features.

The new Spark series phone was released by Tecno in two variations.

Mediatek MT6769V Helio G70 with a 2.0GHz Octa-core Processor powers the Tecno Spark 8P. The Mediatek MT6762D Helio P22 chipset and 1.8GHz Octa-core processor are featured in the second variant.

The smartphone has a 6.6-inch 1080 x 2408-pixel IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen. Under the hood, Version 1 uses the Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU and Version 2 uses the PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

Turquoise Cyan, Atlantic Blue, Iris Purple, and Tahiti Gold are the color options for the Tecno Spark 8P.

The smartphone has three memory options; the 4GB RAM model includes 64GB/128GB/256GB of internal storage on an eMMC 5.1 platform. The new phone has a separate microSD card slot as well.

Tecno Spark 8P price in Pakistan

The Tecno Spark 8P expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 27,999.

Tecno Spark 8P Specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Hios Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Turquoise Cyan, Atlantic Blue, Iris Purple, Cocoa Gold Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio G70 SoC GPU Mali-G52 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz refresh rate Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, LED Flash Features Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging

