Tecno Spark 8P price in Pakistan & features

Tecno Spark 8P price in Pakistan & features.

The new Spark series phone was released by Tecno in two variations.

Mediatek MT6769V Helio G70 with a 2.0GHz Octa-core Processor powers the Tecno Spark 8P. The Mediatek MT6762D Helio P22 chipset and 1.8GHz Octa-core processor are featured in the second variant.

The smartphone has a 6.6-inch 1080 x 2408-pixel IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen. Under the hood, Version 1 uses the Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU and Version 2 uses the PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

Turquoise Cyan, Atlantic Blue, Iris Purple, and Tahiti Gold are the color options for the Tecno Spark 8P.

The smartphone has three memory options; the 4GB RAM model includes 64GB/128GB/256GB of internal storage on an eMMC 5.1 platform. The new phone has a separate microSD card slot as well.

Tecno Spark 8P price in Pakistan

The Tecno Spark 8P expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 27,999.

Tecno Spark 8P Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIHios
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsTurquoise Cyan, Atlantic Blue, Iris Purple, Cocoa Gold
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G70 SoC
GPUMali-G52
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz refresh rate
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGe-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging

 

