Tecno Spark 8P price in Pakistan & features.

Tecno Camon 19 vs. Pro vs. Neo: Specs
Tecno Camon 19 series have been put on sale in India. This...
The new Spark series phone was released by Tecno in two variations.
Mediatek MT6769V Helio G70 with a 2.0GHz Octa-core Processor powers the Tecno Spark 8P. The Mediatek MT6762D Helio P22 chipset and 1.8GHz Octa-core processor are featured in the second variant.
The smartphone has a 6.6-inch 1080 x 2408-pixel IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen. Under the hood, Version 1 uses the Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU and Version 2 uses the PowerVR GE8320 GPU.
Turquoise Cyan, Atlantic Blue, Iris Purple, and Tahiti Gold are the color options for the Tecno Spark 8P.
The smartphone has three memory options; the 4GB RAM model includes 64GB/128GB/256GB of internal storage on an eMMC 5.1 platform. The new phone has a separate microSD card slot as well.
The Tecno Spark 8P expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 27,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Hios
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Turquoise Cyan, Atlantic Blue, Iris Purple, Cocoa Gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G70 SoC
|GPU
|Mali-G52
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz refresh rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
