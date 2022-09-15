Advertisement
Edition: English
Telcos are still working to restore connectivity in flood-affected areas

Telcos are still working to restore connectivity in flood-affected areas

  • PTA also reported that the optical fibre backhaul that provides nationwide access has been fully restored.
  • It should be noted that the number of non-functional sites stood at 320 on September 6th.

The number of non-operational telecom sites has decreased to 163 as a consequence of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s (PTA) and telecom operators’ ongoing efforts to restore connectivity in flood-affected areas.

This was emphasised in a statement made public by the PTA. The entire restoration of telecom services in flood-affected areas, which is the telecom authority’s top priority, is now being worked on.

According to the statement, 129 cell sites in Sindh and 34 in Balochistan are currently damaged and inaccessible owing to flood water; however, other functioning sites in the vicinity have ensured that there is no communication blackout.

The PTA is constantly monitoring the situation and will continue to keep the public informed regarding the restoration of the remaining sites, according to the statement.

It should be noted that the number of non-functional sites stood at 320 on September 6th.

PTA also reported that the optical fibre backhaul that provides nationwide access has been fully restored.

