Winter is on its way. You don’t need us to warn you that fuel prices are about to rise significantly this year, as they would in any other normal year.

There is literally no better moment than the present, and Bluetti, a pioneer in the field of portable power stations, has just unveiled the AC500, its most innovative device to date.

The AC300’s successor elevates portable power stations to a new level and can be utilized as a completely comprehensive power backup solution for the home, providing enough power to run your TV, washing machine, and other large household appliances.

While the AC500 may be charged by the mains, it is specifically made to charge via solar, which substantially reduces fuel costs and offers an unparalleled cost-saving alternative to switching to solar power without tearing off your roof.

Additionally, even if there is a power outage and you find yourself completely cut off from the grid, you never have to worry about keeping all of your appliances operational.

Trust us when we say that this is a game-changing invention, lighter, more portable, and more powerful than any Bluetti model before it. If you’re wondering,

“Where the heck am I expected to find room for a new power station,” because granted, that sounds like a huge ask, then listen to us.

You are entirely covered for any indoor emergency, outdoor plans, and you may save some money by using the AC500 and its companion battery pack B300S.

What will the price be?

The AC500+B300S combo will be on special sale for the first customers who sign up to buy on the crowdfunding website Indiegogo for just $2999 (£2590), so it really is worth getting in there as soon as you can.

The likelihood of a power outage may seem modest on a daily basis, but as energy costs grow quickly, it’s becoming more and more common to invest in a backup that could help lower your upcoming energy bill jump.

Why settle on Bluetti?

For more than ten years, Bluetti has led the way in innovative sustainable power storage technologies. The company is still growing, innovating, and revolutionising the market. The ground-breaking business is always one step ahead.

And its objective is straightforward: to reduce fuel costs with renewable energy that is actually available to most families without requiring the installation of solar panel grooves or the construction of a wind turbine in the backyard.

