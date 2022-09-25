TikTok adds dislike to comments globally

It’s an alternative to the report button.

Unlike the “like” button, the number of “dislikes” a comment has won’t be shown.

TikTok has been working on a dislike function since March 2020.

Advertisement

The goal of the feature is to “promote a comments section for true and honest conversation” on the site. It’s an alternative to the report button, which you can access by pressing down on a comment, for comments that don’t break TikTok’s Community Guidelines but are still “irrelevant or inappropriate.”

TikTok has been working on a dislike function since March 2020, when social media researcher Matt Navarra first saw it.

🔔 New feature incoming. Earlier this year, we started to test a new way people could identify comments they believe to be irrelevant or inappropriate. After some testing, we’re releasing it globally. 📲 Read on for 3 fast facts — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) September 23, 2022

Advertisement

When you don’t agree with a comment, you can tell by the black thumbs-down icon. But unlike the “like” button, the number of “dislikes” a comment has won’t be shown. This is to “avoid fostering bad feelings among community members or demoralizing artists.”

It’s not clear how useful the dislike button will be, since users of TikTok find the “not interested” option, which is similar to the dislike button, to be useless. A recent study by the Mozilla Foundation also showed that YouTube’s “dislike” button didn’t help users in any way. We hope that the “Hate” button on TikTok will be a more useful tool.

Also Read TikTok accused of being more lenient with popular accounts Company has an internal feature called "creator labels". This goes against the...