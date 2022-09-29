Tiktok takes down over 100 M videos over policy violations.

UK to fine Tiktok for violating children privacy
Britain might fine TikTok $28.91 million for failing to protect children's privacy,...
In its quarterly transparency report, the short video platform TikTok stated that between April and June of 2022, it removed over 113 million recordings.
Despite the size of the statistic, 113 million is only 1% of all videos produced over the course of those three months.
Minor safety violations were found to be the most frequent policy infraction that led to the removal of videos, accounting for roughly 44% of the content.
Nudity and unlawful activity are other justifications.
More and more movies are being deleted by the platform’s automatic system.
In those three months, more than 95% of the videos that were removed were not reported by a user.
Users who were breaking the rules were found by the company’s AI and human inspection.
“We expanded our capacity to iterate rapidly on our systems given the fast-changing nature of misinformation, especially during a crisis or event (e.g. the war in Ukraine or an election),” the report stated.
