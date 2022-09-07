Twitter allows users to edit tweets five times

Tweet function will initially only be accessible to customers of Twitter Blue membership.

Users will have 30 minutes after publishing a tweet to amend it.

By altering the tweet’s text in real time, the corporation appears to be trying to dissuade users.

Users have not been able to modify tweets on Twitter for a number of years. After considerable anticipation, Twitter has revealed that the much-desired feature—the ability to edit tweets—is finally coming. With this revelation, Twitter made it known that users will have 30 minutes after publishing a tweet to amend it. Although this information appeared to be sufficient, the firm has announced that users will only be able to alter tweets five times during the course of a 30-minute period.

This amount seems more than plenty to me for adding tags or fixing typos. By altering the tweet’s text in real time, the corporation appears to be trying to dissuade users from abusing one another. In response to a question on this, the firm stated that it is including the number of times tweets are modified in order to analyze users’ behavior and how many times users are allowed to change the tweet in the allotted time period.

The Edit Tweet function will initially only be accessible to customers who choose a premium membership, but not all paying users will have access to it at once. According to the firm, customers of Twitter Blue in Australia, Canada, and the United States will get the function later than subscribers in New Zealand, who will get it first.

When the business announced plans to offer the edit capability on its platforms, several experts warned that it may be used to disseminate misinformation and political schemes. However, when the feature is made available to everyone, this can be examined. Though it’s too early to tell how consumers will utilize this functionality in their daily lives, the firm wants to be safe by increasing the amount of times tweets can be changed.

