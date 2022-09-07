Twitter Circle has been accessible to all users

Twitter began testing its new Twitter Circle feature.

This tool allows you to tweet to a smaller group.

The feature is now available to all users on iOS, Android.

Advertisement

Twitter began testing its new Circle feature a few months ago. The feature was only available to a small number of users at the time. However, Twitter Circle is now open to the public. The firm has stated that it will be available to all users of the social media platform on iOS, Android, and PC.

More options and control over how they use Twitter are now available thanks to the new feature. This tool allows you to tweet to a smaller group and select who can view your tweets tweet by tweet.

Even though the feature is not brand-new, you could have already checked it out on other platforms. For instance, users of Snapchat and Instagram already have access to this capability.

According to Twitter, “We discovered it made some individuals feel more comfortable tweeting,” during the Twitter Circle test phase. We observed people tweeting more and even increasing their tweet engagements as a result of having greater control over how they appear on the timeline.

It’s very easy to use the feature. You now have the choice to share your posts with either your circle or all of your followers on Twitter when you are about to post. Up to 150 individuals can be included in a it, and you can change who is included at any moment. Tweets that were sent to your circle will have a green badge next to them.

Overall, this is an excellent feature because it increases your privacy. Instead of restricting access to your complete profile, it just makes a subset of your tweets private.

Advertisement

It’s important to note that whatever you publish to your circle can be retweeted by the members of your circle. They can, however, take screenshots and download your tweets.

Also Read Twitter Circle will expand to include more users Twitter began testing Circle with a small set of users earlier this...