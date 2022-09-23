Twitter grows its content moderation research group.

Twitter aims to give more data to outside academics that examine online misinformation and moderation.

As part of an effort to boost transparency on the platform, Twitter announced on Thursday that it aims to give more data to outside academics that examine online misinformation and moderation.

Additionally, the organization will start the application process for more individuals working in academia, civil society, and journalism to join the Twitter Moderation Research Consortium, an organization it established earlier this year in pilot mode and which has access to the datasets.

For years, scholars have researched the spread of dangerous content on social media platforms, but they frequently did it independently of social media corporations.

Twitter expressed its hope that the data would inspire new categories of research on the effectiveness of efforts to combat online misinformation during a briefing with reporters.

Researchers have already received datasets from Twitter indicating coordinated attempts to alter information on Twitter that are supported by foreign governments.

The company announced that it will now disclose details regarding other content moderation concerns, such as tweets that have been flagged as possibly deceptive.

