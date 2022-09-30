Twitter introducing a new full-screen video feature similar to TikTok

Twitter is adding a new feature that will make it easier for users to find and watch videos.

The company is releasing a video feed that can be scrolled like TikTok.

Users will also see a new section called “Videos for you” in the Explore tab.

Twitter said on Thursday that it is adding a new feature that will make it easier for users to find and watch videos on its platform.

Most importantly, the company is releasing a video feed that can be scrolled like TikTok.

In the next few days, iOS users will be able to enter the new scrollable video feed by clicking on a video in their feed.

When you’re done watching the video you clicked on, you can scroll up to find more videos to watch.

You’ll then be on a feed of videos that you can scroll through, which is similar to how TikTok works. Click the back arrow in the top left corner to leave the viewer and go back to the original tweet.

Twitter says that the new immersive media viewer will make it easier for people to find videos that are interesting.

The social network didn’t say when Android users would be able to use the immersive media viewer.

Also, the Explore tab on Twitter will soon have a new video carousel. Users will see a new section called “Videos for you,” which will show them popular and trending videos that the app thinks they might like.

