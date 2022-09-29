Twitter is adding a new community section for professional profiles

Twitter is introducing a new Professional Profile option.

Communities are just like Facebook groups on Twitter.

They provide a place for people with similar interests to find each other and talk about their interests.

Twitter is introducing a new Professional Profile option through which users can highlight any community in which they participate.

As someone who doesn’t use Twitter that much and only checks it once or twice a month, I’m always a little surprised by how many new things are added to the interface.

I was just getting used to the idea that Professional Profiles were a thing, and now we also have Spaces and Communities. As far as I can tell, communities are just like Facebook groups on Twitter. They provide a place where people with similar interests can talk to each other.

As I’m sure most Twitter users know, a “professional profile” is a type of profile that users can sign up for to make their accounts look like they belong to businesses or other professional groups.

Meta, Twitter, and even Snapchat have started using business accounts in some way, which shows how much our personal and professional lives are mixing.

I don’t like that this is happening, but the hustle culture will either kill us or drown us in the process.

Users can put a lot of information about themselves or their small businesses or startups on their professional profiles. This new Twitter feature that we’re talking about adds something new to the mix.

Now, users can add communities to their professional profiles. This gives them a place to talk about business with other users.

This can be especially helpful for people like influencers or online personalities who already have a large number of fans who would love to live together in a dedicated online space.

If subreddits aren’t enough, maybe what everyone was looking for was an official Twitter community that was made or backed by Twitter.

