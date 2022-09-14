Twitter shareholders approve Musk buyout deal.

The vote comes as Musk is attempting to have the agreement terminated.

Twitter filed a lawsuit against Musk for allegedly breaking the terms of the deal.

A trial is scheduled to start in October.

Advertisement

Tuesday’s shareholder vote approved Elon Musk’s $44 billion offer to buy Twitter and take it private.

The vote comes as Musk is attempting to have the agreement terminated.

He questions Twitter’s self-reported percentage of bogus accounts and claims the business was not completely transparent in its explanation of how the calculation was made.

Twitter has maintained that fewer than 5% of monetizable daily active users are spam or false, and it claims to have given Musk all the information necessary to fulfil the terms of the agreement.

Twitter filed a lawsuit against Musk for allegedly breaking the terms of the deal, and the Delaware Court of Chancery is currently hearing the matter.

A trial is scheduled to start in the middle of October.

Advertisement

A former Twitter security head recently submitted a whistleblower complaint alleging gross securities violations by the company, and the court in the case recently allowed Musk’s team to alter their counterclaim against Twitter to include those claims.

Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, the whistleblower, gave testimony earlier on Tuesday before a Senate committee.

Also Read Elon Musk reveals his latest reason to drop $44 billion Twitter acquisition deal Elon Musk sues Twitter over severance payment made to former security chief...