Documents obtained by plaintiffs in the privacy lawsuits give a look at what the platform’s audit team found in third-party apps.

The majority had access to images, videos, events, groups, relationship status, and much more.

Facebook has been hit with scandal after scandal for years. And being the CEO of a company is not an easy job, as Mark Zuckerberg would better explain.

The company has kept quiet about third-party app audits the CEO promised for 2018.

See, he wanted more time as the bad reputation of the firm misusing data from Cambridge Analytica went viral.

New details are emerging about a major controversy. The news came from unsealed documents. These were raised by plaintiffs in the privacy lawsuit.

Moreover, it gives a detailed look at what the Meta-owned app’s audit team found in third-party apps.

There’s much talk about the app’s privacy-free area and how Facebook uses the data of millions of users. The majority had no idea they were being forced to participate in the app’s experiment.

Two firms are audited by Facebook. Zynga and Yahoo are among them.

Both companies have apps on the platform and access to the data of millions. A lot of the info was sensitive.

Facebook is accused of using Facebook friends’ permission to access data, similar to how it scraped information for Cambridge Analytica. Then nobody knew.

One of the ADI files mentions that most of Zynga’s 500 apps had access to images, videos, events, groups, relationship status, and much more.

A second file discusses how sharing social network IDs makes more personal information public and shared with advertisers.

One ADI memo related to Yahoo said it affected 123 million users and took sensitive information from users and their friends.

AppBank, a developer, is also popular. Quizzes and apps were made for virtual gifting. As the list grew, many called it an endless affair.

Plaintiffs argued that the app was sanctioned, and now they’re trying to figure out how many millions of users’ data was used and exposed by the ‘friends permissions’ route.

As you can see, Facebook is a mess. At the moment, investigations are still going on, and the plaintiffs are checking to see if the platform has given them all the information they asked for.

