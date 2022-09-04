USB cables will become much faster in near future

USB cables all over the world are going to gain a significant speed boost. The USB Promoter Group has just unveiled a new standard for USB cables that would allow for twice as fast transfer speeds as previously.

The new USB4 Version 2.0 standard will provide transmission speeds of up to 80 Gbps. The good news is that all of these new USB cables will be backward compatible, allowing them to be used with earlier ports such as USB4 1.0, USB 3.2, USB 2.0, Thunderbolt 3, and USB 3.0.

Older USB cables, on the other hand, will operate with the new USB4 Version 2.0 ports, though not at the same speed.

Additionally, it works well with PCIe and DisplayPort’s most recent iterations.

Most individuals will not require such fast transfer rates, but the main benefit of the new protocol will come from high-performance screens, storage hubs, and docks. Because of the 80 Gbps bandwidth, you will be able to connect an external GPU to a laptop with little to no performance compromise. This should allow for a desktop-like gaming experience with far less overheating. On November 1, at the USB Developer Days 2022 conference, more information regarding the new USB4 Version 2.0 protocol will be made available. There may be additional benefits to anticipate, but we'll have to wait and see. In related news, due to new EU restrictions, Apple's iPhones are scheduled to convert to USB C. The forthcoming iPhone 14 series may be the last to include Lightning ports.

