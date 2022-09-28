Vivo launches Y73t with 6,000 mAh battery & latest specs.

Vivo Y73t discreetly made its debut in China.

It has a 6.58-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate.

MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip powers the device, which is fabbed on a 7nm technology.

The mid-range Y32t and Y52t smartphones from Vivo were just released in China.

The company has just introduced a new smartphone bearing the “t” logo. The newest product from Vivo, the Y73t, discreetly made its debut in China.

The phone’s standout feature is its very huge 6000mAh battery, which is rare these days.

Let’s take a deeper look at the Vivo Y73t’s price, features, and technical specifications.

Vivo Y73t Specs

The 6.58-inch LCD screen on the Vivo Y73t has a screen ratio of 90.62% and an HD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels. Additionally, the gadget supports the common 60Hz refresh rate.

The MediaTek Dimensity 700 CPU, which is fabbed on a 7nm technology and features 2 cores running at 2.2GHz and 6 cores at 2.0GHz, powers the Y73t.

8/12 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage are matched with the chipset. Additionally, the device has a microSD card slot for up to 1 TB of storage expansion.

The Vivo smartphone has two cameras on the back, one of which is a 50-megapixel primary camera and the other is a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

It includes an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

Vivo Y73t has a sizable 6,000mAh battery that enables 44W fast charging. The phone’s operating system is Android 12 OS with OriginOS on top.

It has a nice 3.5mm headphone socket and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone weighs roughly 201 g and has a thickness of 9.17mm.

Vivo Y73t Pricing

The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs 1,399 Yuan (about $194) in China, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs 1,599 Yuan (about $221).

A 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version of the smartphone is also available for 1799 Yuan (about $248).

It will come in Mirror Black, Autumn, and Fog Blue colors.

