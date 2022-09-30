Vivo S1 4GB price in Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & specs
The previous variant’s basic version, the Vivo S1 4GB, has been introduced. With the exception of the Vivo S1 4GB’s internal and external memory, most specifications are identical. The MediaTek Helio P65 chipset, which powers the smartphone, is also the same. In essence, this serves as a mid-range chipset for mid-range smartphones.
In essence, this serves as a mid-range chipset for mid-range smartphones. The S1 4GB from Vivo offers 4 gigabytes of RAM, which is adequate for a regular model. The RAM is available to easily carry out various jobs. The Vivo S1 4GB’s built-in storage is 64 gigabytes, which is slightly less than the previous edition but still sufficient to hold a significant quantity of data. Utilize a microSD card to expand the S1 4GB by Vivo’s storage capacity up to 256 gigabytes if you still want to add more memory to the device.
The 6.38-inch super AMOLED screen on the Vivo 4GB gives you full HD plus a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The phone’s primary camera on the back has a resolution of 16 megapixels, while the ultra-wide lens on the Vivo S1’s 4GB has a resolution of 8 megapixels. The phone’s depth sensor has a resolution of 2 megapixels. The phone has a 32 megapixel front-facing camera.
The under-display fingerprint reader on the Vivo S1 4GB is there to offer the highest level of security. To deliver the most power, the phone is powered by a strong 4500 mAh battery. Samsung is having trouble promoting the new S1 4GB model since it has a tone of high-end features and is reasonably priced.
The Vivo S1 4GB price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 30,000 – 37,000.
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|Function OS 9
|Dimensions
|159.53 x 75.23 x 8.13
|Weight
|179 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Diamond Black, Cosmic Green, Skyline Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6768 Helio P65 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.38 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~404 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 16 MP, (wide), 1/2.8″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
|USB
|microUSBv2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat7 300/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
