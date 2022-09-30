Vivo S1 4GB price in Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo S1 4GB price in Pakistan & specs. Advertisement

The previous variant’s basic version, the Vivo S1 4GB, has been introduced. With the exception of the Vivo S1 4GB’s internal and external memory, most specifications are identical. The MediaTek Helio P65 chipset, which powers the smartphone, is also the same. In essence, this serves as a mid-range chipset for mid-range smartphones.

In essence, this serves as a mid-range chipset for mid-range smartphones. The S1 4GB from Vivo offers 4 gigabytes of RAM, which is adequate for a regular model. The RAM is available to easily carry out various jobs. The Vivo S1 4GB’s built-in storage is 64 gigabytes, which is slightly less than the previous edition but still sufficient to hold a significant quantity of data. Utilize a microSD card to expand the S1 4GB by Vivo’s storage capacity up to 256 gigabytes if you still want to add more memory to the device.

The 6.38-inch super AMOLED screen on the Vivo 4GB gives you full HD plus a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The phone’s primary camera on the back has a resolution of 16 megapixels, while the ultra-wide lens on the Vivo S1’s 4GB has a resolution of 8 megapixels. The phone’s depth sensor has a resolution of 2 megapixels. The phone has a 32 megapixel front-facing camera.

The under-display fingerprint reader on the Vivo S1 4GB is there to offer the highest level of security. To deliver the most power, the phone is powered by a strong 4500 mAh battery. Samsung is having trouble promoting the new S1 4GB model since it has a tone of high-end features and is reasonably priced.

Vivo S1 4GB in Pakistan

The Vivo S1 4GB price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 30,000 – 37,000.

Vivo S1 4GB Specifications:

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI Function OS 9 Dimensions 159.53 x 75.23 x 8.13 Weight 179 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Diamond Black, Cosmic Green, Skyline Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6768 Helio P65 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.38 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~404 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 16 MP, (wide), 1/2.8″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS USB microUSBv2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat7 300/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast battery charging

