Vivo S12 price in Pakistan & features.

Vivo S12 is a high-midrange phone featuring a 90Hz refresh rate AMOLED display.

The 6.44-inch screen has a 409ppi density and a resolution of 1080*2400 pixels. The thin bezels allow it to have a screen-to-body ratio of 88.0%.

The smartphone has a 2.6GHz Octa-core processor and a MediaTek MT6891Z Dimensity 1100 chipset to provide it with incredibly rapid speed.

The Mali-G77 MC9 GPU is installed. It is powered by OxygenOS Ocean, an operating system based on Android 11.

The non-removable Li-Po 4200 mAh battery in the Vivo S12 powers the device. In the event that it runs out of power, the 44W fast charging will provide a quick recharge.

Vivo S12 price in Pakistan

The Vivo S12 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 83,999.

Vivo S12 Specifications

BODY Dimension 157.2 x 72.4 x 7.6 mm (6.19 x 2.85 x 0.30 in) Weight In Grams 181 Color Options Black, White, Gradient Blue, Yellow Build Material Aluminum Certification No

DISPLAY Type AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Screen Size (inch) 6.44 Resolution FHD+ PPI 409 Refresh Rate 120Hz Others HDR10

PERFORMANCE Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G CPU Octa-core (4×2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G77 MC9 Slot No RAM and ROM 8GB / 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM

CAMERA Rear Camera Setup Triple Main Sensor 108MP Rear Camera Sensor Type Wide,Ultrawide,Depth Sensor Rear Camera Aperture f/1.8 Rear Camera Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama Video Rec. 4K Front Camera Setup Dual Front Sensor 44MP Front Camera Sensor Type Wide Front Camera Mechanism Notch Selfie Front Camera Features HDR, [email protected] /60fps

BATTERY Type Li-Po Capacity 4200mAh Fast Charge 45W Wireless Charge No

COMMON FEATURES Bluetooth v5.2 WiFi 802.11nac,Dual Band WiFi,WiFi Direct,HotSpot More USB Type C,GPS,3.5 mm jack

NETWORKS 3G HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G 5G band 1(2100), 3(1800), 41(2500), 77(3700), 78(3500); SA/NSA Speed GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable

