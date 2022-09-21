Vivo S12 price in Pakistan & features.

Vivo S12 is a high-midrange phone featuring a 90Hz refresh rate AMOLED display.
The 6.44-inch screen has a 409ppi density and a resolution of 1080*2400 pixels. The thin bezels allow it to have a screen-to-body ratio of 88.0%.
The smartphone has a 2.6GHz Octa-core processor and a MediaTek MT6891Z Dimensity 1100 chipset to provide it with incredibly rapid speed.
The Mali-G77 MC9 GPU is installed. It is powered by OxygenOS Ocean, an operating system based on Android 11.
The non-removable Li-Po 4200 mAh battery in the Vivo S12 powers the device. In the event that it runs out of power, the 44W fast charging will provide a quick recharge.
Vivo S12 price in Pakistan
The Vivo S12 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 83,999.
Vivo S12 Specifications
BODY
|Dimension
|157.2 x 72.4 x 7.6 mm (6.19 x 2.85 x 0.30 in)
|Color Options
|Black, White, Gradient Blue, Yellow
DISPLAY
|Type
|AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
PERFORMANCE
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|RAM and ROM
|8GB / 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM
CAMERA
|Rear Camera Sensor Type
|Wide,Ultrawide,Depth Sensor
|Rear Camera Aperture
|f/1.8
|Rear Camera Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama
|Front Camera Sensor Type
|Wide
|Front Camera Mechanism
|Notch Selfie
|WiFi
|802.11nac,Dual Band WiFi,WiFi Direct,HotSpot
|More
|USB Type C,GPS,3.5 mm jack
NETWORKS
|3G
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G
|5G band 1(2100), 3(1800), 41(2500), 77(3700), 78(3500); SA/NSA
|Speed
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
