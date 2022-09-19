Vivo V19 price in Pakistan & features

Vivo V20 price in Pakistan & specifications
The Vivo V20 will have a 6.44-inch OLED screen and a 44MP...
Vivo V19 have two models. Standard and Pro versions exist. It has great specifications and a low pricing. It has an Octa-core Snapdragon 712 processor. The V19’s Chipset indicates it will be a mid-range phone. The phone’s SoC has 6GB RAM. The new Vivo V19’s chipset and RAM make processing faster. The phone’s storage is huge. The Vivo sharp V19’s 128GB of inbuilt storage allows users to save a lot of stuff. Concerning is the smartphone’s paucity of storage space. Vivo’s V19 has a four-lens rear camera configuration. The back camera has a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel third lens, and a 2-megapixel fourth lens. The V19’s four vertically oriented lenses and LED flash are centred. 32 MP +8 MP front-facing dual camera captures great selfies. The V19’s 4500 mAh battery is sufficient for a midrange smartphone. The V19 by Vivo has an in-screen fingerprint reader. It runs Android v10.0. 6.44-inch AMOLED panel with 1080 x 2340 resolution. When the Vivo V19 comes, Samsung will face tough competition.
The Vivo V19 price in Pakistan is Rs. 53799/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|Funtouch 10.0
|Dimensions
|159 x 74.2 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|186 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Sleek Silver, Gleam Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 360 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 360 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM712 Snapdragon 712 (10 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 616
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.44 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|DCI-P3 100%
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), 1/5.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, 4K video recording)
|Front
|Dual 32 MP, f/2.1, 23mm (wide), 1/2.8″ + 8 MP, f/2.3, 17mm (ultrawide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 54% in 30 min, Vivo Flash Charge 2.0
