Vivo V19 price in Pakistan & features

  • It has an Octa-core Snapdragon 712 processor.
  • The new Vivo V19’s chipset and RAM make processing faster.
  • The back camera has a 48-megapixel main sensor.
Vivo V19 have two models. Standard and Pro versions exist. It has great specifications and a low pricing. It has an Octa-core Snapdragon 712 processor. The V19’s Chipset indicates it will be a mid-range phone. The phone’s SoC has 6GB RAM. The new Vivo V19’s chipset and RAM make processing faster. The phone’s storage is huge. The Vivo sharp V19’s 128GB of inbuilt storage allows users to save a lot of stuff. Concerning is the smartphone’s paucity of storage space. Vivo’s V19 has a four-lens rear camera configuration. The back camera has a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel third lens, and a 2-megapixel fourth lens. The V19’s four vertically oriented lenses and LED flash are centred. 32 MP +8 MP front-facing dual camera captures great selfies. The V19’s 4500 mAh battery is sufficient for a midrange smartphone. The V19 by Vivo has an in-screen fingerprint reader. It runs Android v10.0. 6.44-inch AMOLED panel with 1080 x 2340 resolution. When the Vivo V19 comes, Samsung will face tough competition.

Vivo V19 price in Pakistan

The Vivo V19  price in Pakistan is Rs. 53799/-

Vivo V19 specs

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIFuntouch 10.0
Dimensions159 x 74.2 x 8.5 mm
Weight186 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSleek Silver, Gleam Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 360 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 360 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM712 Snapdragon 712 (10 nm)
GPUAdreno 616
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.44 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra FeaturesDCI-P3 100%
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), 1/5.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, 4K video recording)
FrontDual 32 MP, f/2.1, 23mm (wide), 1/2.8″ + 8 MP, f/2.3, 17mm (ultrawide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 54% in 30 min, Vivo Flash Charge 2.0

Vivo V20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V20 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Vivo V20 will have a 6.44-inch OLED screen and a 44MP...

