Vivo V19 price in Pakistan & features

Vivo V19 have two models. Standard and Pro versions exist. It has great specifications and a low pricing. It has an Octa-core Snapdragon 712 processor. The V19’s Chipset indicates it will be a mid-range phone. The phone’s SoC has 6GB RAM. The new Vivo V19’s chipset and RAM make processing faster. The phone’s storage is huge. The Vivo sharp V19’s 128GB of inbuilt storage allows users to save a lot of stuff. Concerning is the smartphone’s paucity of storage space. Vivo’s V19 has a four-lens rear camera configuration. The back camera has a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel third lens, and a 2-megapixel fourth lens. The V19’s four vertically oriented lenses and LED flash are centred. 32 MP +8 MP front-facing dual camera captures great selfies. The V19’s 4500 mAh battery is sufficient for a midrange smartphone. The V19 by Vivo has an in-screen fingerprint reader. It runs Android v10.0. 6.44-inch AMOLED panel with 1080 x 2340 resolution. When the Vivo V19 comes, Samsung will face tough competition.

Vivo V19 price in Pakistan

The Vivo V19 price in Pakistan is Rs. 53799/-

Vivo V19 specs

Build OS Android 10 OS UI Funtouch 10.0 Dimensions 159 x 74.2 x 8.5 mm Weight 186 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Sleek Silver, Gleam Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 360 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 360 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SDM712 Snapdragon 712 (10 nm) GPU Adreno 616 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.44 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features DCI-P3 100% Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), 1/5.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, 4K video recording) Front Dual 32 MP, f/2.1, 23mm (wide), 1/2.8″ + 8 MP, f/2.3, 17mm (ultrawide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 54% in 30 min, Vivo Flash Charge 2.0