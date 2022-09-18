Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo V20 price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo V20 price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo V20 price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo V20

Advertisement
  • The Vivo V20 will have a 6.44-inch OLED screen and a 44MP selfie camera.
  • The phone is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery.
  • It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of extra storage space on a microSD card.
Advertisement

The Vivo V20, like the V19, will have a dual camera setup on the front, but this time it will be in the left corner, with the primary selfie camera sporting a 44MP sensor.

The Vivo V20 is powered by a Snapdragon 720G processor.

It also has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of extra storage space on a microSD card. The phone is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery.

Under the 6.44-inch OLED screen on the front, there is a fingerprint scanner. The 44MP, f/2.0 lens selfie camera is housed in a “waterdrop notch.”

Vivo V20 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Vivo V20 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 54,999/-

Vivo V20 Specs

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch OS 11
Dimensions161.3 x 74.2 x 7.4 mm
Weight171 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursSunset Melody, Midnight Jazz, Moonlight Sonata
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 618
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra FeaturesHDR10
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
Front44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 33W
Advertisement

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus price In Pakistan & features
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus price In Pakistan & features

The smartphone sports a large 6.4-inch AMOLED display. It includes an Adreno...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
iPhone 11 Pro Max price in Pakistan & features
iPhone 11 Pro Max price in Pakistan & features
OPPO Find X6 Pro Specifications Leaked; 100W Charging Speed, Dual-speaker Setup & IR Blaster
OPPO Find X6 Pro Specifications Leaked; 100W Charging Speed, Dual-speaker Setup & IR Blaster
Vivo v23e price in Pakistan & full specs
Vivo v23e price in Pakistan & full specs
Vivo y20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo y20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A74 may not launch with future A-handsets
Samsung Galaxy A74 may not launch with future A-handsets
Vivo V21 price in Pakistan and specifications
Vivo V21 price in Pakistan and specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story