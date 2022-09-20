Vivo V21 price in Pakistan & full specs

Tecno Spark 8 Pro price in Pakistan & full specs
Vivo will show off the V21 this year. This company makes some of the best smartphones on the market.
The Vivo V21 is powered by an Octa-Core processor with a speed of 2.4 GHz. It will be run by a chipset called the MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U. The Vivo V21 has an AMOLED capacitive screen.
The phone has a 6.44-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400. The Vivo Sharp V21 has 8 GB of RAM.
The new Vivo V21 has lots of storage. This phone’s 128 GB of internal storage. V21 has a data-storage slot.
The Vivo V21 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 11.1
|Dimensions
|159.7 x 73.9 x 7.3 mm
|Weight
|176 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Dusk Blue, Sunset Dazzle, Arctic White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U 5G (7 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.44 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2404 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|OIS, Eye Autofocus, Night, Ultra-Wide Night, Ultra Stable Video, Super Macro, Bokeh Portrait, Multi-Style Portrait, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, OIS, HDR, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected] (no OIS), [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G, LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 63% in 30 min (advertised)
