Vivo V21 price in Pakistan & full specs

Vivo V21

  • Vivo V21 will have a 6.44-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 and 8 GB of RAM.
  • This phone’s 128 GB of internal storage.
  • It will be run by a chipset called the MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U.
Vivo will show off the V21 this year. This company makes some of the best smartphones on the market.

The Vivo V21 is powered by an Octa-Core processor with a speed of 2.4 GHz. It will be run by a chipset called the MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U. The Vivo V21 has an AMOLED capacitive screen.

The phone has a 6.44-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400. The Vivo Sharp V21 has 8 GB of RAM.

The new Vivo V21 has lots of storage. This phone’s 128 GB of internal storage. V21 has a data-storage slot.

Vivo V21 price in Pakistan

The Vivo V21 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-

Vivo V21 Full Specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch OS 11.1
Dimensions159.7 x 73.9 x 7.3 mm
Weight176 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColoursDusk Blue, Sunset Dazzle, Arctic White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U 5G (7 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC3
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.44 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2404 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesOIS, Eye Autofocus, Night, Ultra-Wide Night, Ultra Stable Video, Super Macro, Bokeh Portrait, Multi-Style Portrait, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps)
Front44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, OIS, HDR, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected] (no OIS), [email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G, LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 63% in 30 min (advertised)

