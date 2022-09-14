Vivo V21e 5G price in Pakistan & specs

In June 2021, V21e 5G was made available, around two months following Vivo V21 5G.

The body of the V21 5G has been shrunk, eliminating the superior Chipset, quicker refresh rate, and OIS.

The Vivo V21e 5G is a scaled-down version of the Vivo V21 designed to fit the bill as a low-cost phone.

When it comes to design, it has a classy appearance.

The screen area is huge with a screen-to-body ratio of 84.4 percent. The phone has small bezels. Since the phone is thin, holding it shouldn’t be a problem.

The Vivo V21e 5G’s 6.44-inch AMOLED display has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 10802400 pixels.

However, the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G CPU, a fairly powerful processor, powers the Vivo V21e 5G.

Vivo V21e 5G price in Pakistan

The Vivo V21e 5G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 42,300.

Vivo V21e 5G Specifications

General

Brand Vivo Model Name Vivo V21e 5G Price Rs. 42,300 / € 295 / ₹ 21,692 / C$ 470 Release Date 28th June 2021 Display 6.44 inches Processor MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 5G (7 nm) RAM 8GB Inbuilt Storage 128GB Rear Cameras 64MP Selfie Camera 32MP Colors Sunset Jazz, Dark Pearl Battery 4000 mAh

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 and SIM 2

3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100

4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41

5G bands 78 SA/NSA

Weight 165 g or 167 g (5.82 oz) SIM Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type AMOLED, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)

Size 6.44 inches, 100.1 cm2 (~84.4% screen-to-body ratio)

Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density)

Chipset MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 5G (7 nm)

CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 and 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) RAM 8GB Storage 128GB Main Camera Camera Setup Dual Resolution 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7X 0.8µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0 1.12µm Features LED flash, HDR, panorama

Video [email protected],

Features HDR

Video [email protected]

Models V2055

Battery Type Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable

