Vivo V21e 5G price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo V21 5G Price in Pakistan & Specs
Even though the Vivo V20 series is only a few months old,...
In June 2021, V21e 5G was made available, around two months following Vivo V21 5G.
The body of the V21 5G has been shrunk, eliminating the superior Chipset, quicker refresh rate, and OIS.
The Vivo V21e 5G is a scaled-down version of the Vivo V21 designed to fit the bill as a low-cost phone.
When it comes to design, it has a classy appearance.
The screen area is huge with a screen-to-body ratio of 84.4 percent. The phone has small bezels. Since the phone is thin, holding it shouldn’t be a problem.
The Vivo V21e 5G’s 6.44-inch AMOLED display has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 10802400 pixels.
However, the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G CPU, a fairly powerful processor, powers the Vivo V21e 5G.
The Vivo V21e 5G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 42,300.
|Brand
|Vivo
|Model Name
|Vivo V21e 5G
|Price
|Rs. 42,300 / € 295 / ₹ 21,692 / C$ 470
|Release Date
|28th June 2021
|Display
|6.44 inches
|Processor
|MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 5G (7 nm)
|RAM
|8GB
|Inbuilt Storage
|128GB
|Rear Cameras
|64MP
|Selfie Camera
|32MP
|Colors
|Sunset Jazz, Dark Pearl
|Battery
|4000 mAh
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 and SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41
|5G bands
|78 SA/NSA
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
|Dimensions
|160.6 x 73.9 x 7.7 or 7.8 mm
|Weight
|165 g or 167 g (5.82 oz)
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Type
|AMOLED, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
|Size
|6.44 inches, 100.1 cm2 (~84.4% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density)
|Operating System
|Android 11, Funtouch 11.1
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 5G (7 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 and 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Card slot
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Camera Setup
|Dual
|Resolution
|64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7X 0.8µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0 1.12µm
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS
|Camera Setup
|Single
|Resolution
|32 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|[email protected]
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm Jack
|Yes
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
|NFC
|No
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Models
|V2055
|Type
|Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 44W, 72% in 30 min (advertised)
