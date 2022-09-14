Advertisement
Vivo V21e 5G price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo V21e 5G price in Pakistan & features.

In June 2021, V21e 5G was made available, around two months following Vivo V21 5G.

The body of the V21 5G has been shrunk, eliminating the superior Chipset, quicker refresh rate, and OIS.

The Vivo V21e 5G is a scaled-down version of the Vivo V21 designed to fit the bill as a low-cost phone.

When it comes to design, it has a classy appearance.

The screen area is huge with a screen-to-body ratio of 84.4 percent. The phone has small bezels. Since the phone is thin, holding it shouldn’t be a problem.

The Vivo V21e 5G’s 6.44-inch AMOLED display has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 10802400 pixels.

However, the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G CPU, a fairly powerful processor, powers the Vivo V21e 5G.

Vivo V21e 5G price in Pakistan

The Vivo V21e 5G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 42,300.

Vivo V21e 5G Specifications

General

BrandVivo 
Model NameVivo V21e 5G
PriceRs. 42,300 / € 295 / ₹ 21,692 / C$ 470
Release Date28th June 2021
Display6.44 inches
ProcessorMediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 5G (7 nm)
RAM8GB
Inbuilt Storage128GB
Rear Cameras64MP
Selfie Camera32MP
ColorsSunset Jazz, Dark Pearl
Battery4000 mAh
Network

TechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
2G bandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 and SIM 2
3G bandsHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G bands1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41
5G bands78 SA/NSA
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
Body & Design

Dimensions160.6 x 73.9 x 7.7 or 7.8 mm
Weight165 g or 167 g (5.82 oz)
SIMHybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display

TypeAMOLED, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
Size6.44 inches, 100.1 cm2 (~84.4% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density)
Performance

Operating SystemAndroid 11, Funtouch 11.1
ChipsetMediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 5G (7 nm)
CPUOcta-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 and 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
Card slotmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
RAM8GB
Storage128GB

Main Camera

Camera SetupDual
Resolution64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7X 0.8µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0 1.12µm
FeaturesLED flash, HDR, panorama
Video[email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS
Front Camera

Camera SetupSingle
Resolution32 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
FeaturesHDR
Video[email protected]
Extra Features

LoudspeakerYes
3.5mm JackYes
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.1, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
NFCNo
RadioFM radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
SensorsFingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
ModelsV2055

Battery

TypeLi-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable
ChargingFast charging 44W, 72% in 30 min (advertised)
