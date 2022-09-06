Vivo V23 Price in Pakistan & full specs

Vivo is developing the V23 smartphone, which will be released soon.

MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC powers the Vivo V23.

The smartphone has a 2.5 GHz Octa-Core processor and a 6.44-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution.

Vivo V23 Price in Pakistan

The Vivo V23 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 99,999/-

Vivo V23 Specifications:

Build OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 157.2 x 72.4 x 7.39 Weight 179 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Sunshine Gold, Stardust Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G (6 nm) GPU Mali-G68 MC4 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, HDR10+, Schott Xensation Up Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM (+4GB Extended RAM) Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front Dual 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), Dual-LED dual-tone flash Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Color changing back panel when exposed to sunlight, Glass front (Schott Xensation Up), Glass back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4200 mAh – Fast charging 44W, 1-68% in 30 min (advertised)

