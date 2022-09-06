Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo V23 Price in Pakistan & full specs

Vivo V23 Price in Pakistan & full specs

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo V23 Price in Pakistan & full specs

Vivo V23

Advertisement
  • Vivo is developing the V23 smartphone, which will be released soon.
  • MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC powers the Vivo V23.
  • The smartphone has a 2.5 GHz Octa-Core processor and a 6.44-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution.
Advertisement

Smart technology Vivo is developing the V23 smartphone, which will be released soon.

The upcoming smartphone will be called the Vivo V23 and will be in the mid-range segment.

The MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC powers the Vivo V23.

The Vivo V23 has a 2.5 GHz Octa-Core processor. The smartphone also includes a Mali G68 GPU.

The smartphone received the AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display.

The 6.44-inch LCD screen of the Vivo V23 boasts a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

Advertisement

Vivo V23 Price in Pakistan

The Vivo V23 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 99,999/-

Vivo V23 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions157.2 x 72.4 x 7.39
Weight179 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSunshine Gold, Stardust Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 920 5G (6 nm)
GPUMali-G68 MC4
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, HDR10+, Schott Xensation Up
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM (+4GB Extended RAM)
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS)
FrontDual 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), Dual-LED dual-tone flash
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraColor changing back panel when exposed to sunlight, Glass front (Schott Xensation Up), Glass back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4200 mAh
– Fast charging 44W, 1-68% in 30 min (advertised)
Advertisement

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A73 price in Pakistan & full specs
Samsung Galaxy A73 price in Pakistan & full specs

Samsung intends to launch a new A-series smartphone in the middle price...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Elon Musk tweets about new payment system: It's Gonna Be Great
Elon Musk tweets about new payment system: It's Gonna Be Great
Realme C35 price in Pakistan & specifications
Realme C35 price in Pakistan & specifications
Tecno Spark 7 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Tecno Spark 7 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra price in Pakistan and specifications
Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan and features
Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan and features
iPhone 14 Pro max price in Pakistan and specifications
iPhone 14 Pro max price in Pakistan and specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story