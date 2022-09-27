Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & features. Advertisement

The Vivo V23e is the name of the smartphone. The Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm) chipset has powers the smartphone. The user has received strong outcomes from the smartphone with this processor.

Under the hood of this smartphone is a 2.05 GHz Octa-Core processor for the Vivo V23e. The phone’s 6.44-inch display features a powerful GPU called the Mali-G57 MC2, which is common in mid-range smartphones. The most powerful display on the market, the AMOLED capacitive touchscreen panel, is found in the Vivo V23e. The display’s resolution is 1080 x 2400 pixels, the highest possible option for this class. Additionally, the Vivo Sharp V23e has RAM with an enormous 8 GB capacity. High-end RAM will guarantee exceptional performance. The gadget has enough storage space to hold all the files that will be needed in the future.

The V23e model of the Vivo has 128 GB of internal storage. The device is using the future Android 11 smartphone as its operating system. V23e has a Triple Camera system on the rear. The phone include a 64 megapixel primary sensor and an 8 megapixel secondary sensor. The third one function as a V23e 2 megapixel camera. The smartphone’s selfie camera has a single lens and a 50 megapixel sensor. The V23e phone incorporates an optical fingerprint sensor underneath the display to protect your data from loss.

The Vivo V23e’s battery is likewise a sizable one. Li-Po Non-Removable, 4,050 mAh battery powering the smartphone provides sufficient backup time and rapid 44W charging. Samsung and other smartphone manufacturers are currently looking to introduce features similar to Vivo V23e.

Vivo V23e in Pakistan

The Vivo V23e price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999.

Vivo V23e Specifications:

Build OS Android 11 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 160.9 x 74.3 x 7. 4 mm Weight 172 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Sunshine Coast, moonlight shadow Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.44 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps) Front 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, AG Glass back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4050 mAh – Fast Charging 44W, 69% in 30 min

