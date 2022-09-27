Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan – Complete details
Under the hood of this smartphone is a 2.05 GHz Octa-Core processor for the Vivo V23e. The phone’s 6.44-inch display features a powerful GPU called the Mali-G57 MC2, which is common in mid-range smartphones. The most powerful display on the market, the AMOLED capacitive touchscreen panel, is found in the Vivo V23e. The display’s resolution is 1080 x 2400 pixels, the highest possible option for this class. Additionally, the Vivo Sharp V23e has RAM with an enormous 8 GB capacity. High-end RAM will guarantee exceptional performance. The gadget has enough storage space to hold all the files that will be needed in the future.
The V23e model of the Vivo has 128 GB of internal storage. The device is using the future Android 11 smartphone as its operating system. V23e has a Triple Camera system on the rear. The phone include a 64 megapixel primary sensor and an 8 megapixel secondary sensor. The third one function as a V23e 2 megapixel camera. The smartphone’s selfie camera has a single lens and a 50 megapixel sensor. The V23e phone incorporates an optical fingerprint sensor underneath the display to protect your data from loss.
The Vivo V23e’s battery is likewise a sizable one. Li-Po Non-Removable, 4,050 mAh battery powering the smartphone provides sufficient backup time and rapid 44W charging. Samsung and other smartphone manufacturers are currently looking to introduce features similar to Vivo V23e.
The Vivo V23e price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|160.9 x 74.3 x 7.4 mm
|Weight
|172 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Sunshine Coast, moonlight shadow
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.44 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, AG Glass back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4050 mAh
|– Fast Charging 44W, 69% in 30 min
