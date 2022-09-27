Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & specs

Advertisement
  • Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & features.
Advertisement
The Vivo V23e is the name of the smartphone. The Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm) chipset has powers the smartphone. The user has received strong outcomes from the smartphone with this processor.

Under the hood of this smartphone is a 2.05 GHz Octa-Core processor for the Vivo V23e. The phone’s 6.44-inch display features a powerful GPU called the Mali-G57 MC2, which is common in mid-range smartphones. The most powerful display on the market, the AMOLED capacitive touchscreen panel, is found in the Vivo V23e. The display’s resolution is 1080 x 2400 pixels, the highest possible option for this class. Additionally, the Vivo Sharp V23e has RAM with an enormous 8 GB capacity. High-end RAM will guarantee exceptional performance. The gadget has enough storage space to hold all the files that will be needed in the future.

Advertisement

The V23e model of the Vivo has 128 GB of internal storage. The device is using the future Android 11 smartphone as its operating system. V23e has a Triple Camera system on the rear. The phone include a 64 megapixel primary sensor and an 8 megapixel secondary sensor. The third one function as a V23e 2 megapixel camera. The smartphone’s selfie camera has a single lens and a 50 megapixel sensor. The V23e phone incorporates an optical fingerprint sensor underneath the display to protect your data from loss.

The Vivo V23e’s battery is likewise a sizable one. Li-Po Non-Removable, 4,050 mAh battery powering the smartphone provides sufficient backup time and rapid 44W charging. Samsung and other smartphone manufacturers are currently looking to introduce features similar to Vivo V23e.

Vivo V23e in Pakistan

The Vivo V23e price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999.

Vivo V23e Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions160.9 x 74.3 x 7.4 mm
Weight172 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSunshine Coast, moonlight shadow
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.44 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
Front50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, AG Glass back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4050 mAh
– Fast Charging 44W, 69% in 30 min
Advertisement

Also Read

Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan – Complete details
Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan – Complete details

Vivo Drone Camera Phone : The flying camera can be slid out...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Realme C21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Realme C21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo v20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo v20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y33 price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo Y33 price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo Y35m price in Pakistan & features
Vivo Y35m price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story