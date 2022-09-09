Vivo V25 5G tipped to launch in India soon.

Vivo unveiled its V25 line of smartphones last month.

The Vivo V25 Pro model was approved for sale later this month in India.

The cost of the base model will be less than INR 30,000.

Advertisement

Vivo unveiled its V25 line of smartphones last month. There are two models in the series: the Vivo V25 5G and the Vivo V25 Pro.

Following the unveiling, the V25 Pro model was formally approved for sale later that month in India.

The V25 5G variant, however, has not yet been made commercially available by the firm.

A recent report from MySmartPrice has revealed the V25 5G’s launch date in India as well as its price range.

The second or third week of September will see the introduction of the V25 5G, claims the report.

There are two variants of the smartphone purportedly available: 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. The cost of the base model will be less than INR 30,000.

Advertisement

Vivo V25 specs

The waterdrop notch on the 6.44-inch AMOLED display of the Vivo V25 is a feature.

It supports HDR10+ and offers a Full HD+ resolution along with a refresh rate of 90Hz. For security, the gadget incorporates an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

The device’s internal components include a Dimensity 900 chipset, up to 12 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage.

It has the preinstalled Android 12 OS, which will be covered by FunTouch OS 12. The battery can support 44W rapid charging and has a 4,500mAh capacity.

A 50-megapixel front-facing camera with autofocus is included in the V25.

Advertisement

On the device’s rear is a camera module with a 64-megapixel primary camera with OIS.

It will benefit from a 2-megapixel macro camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

The V25 also has two SIM slots, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB-C port.

The device is offered in a number of hues, such as Sunrise Gold, Aquamarine Blue, and Diamond Black.

Fluorite AG glass is used for the rear of all three color options, although only the blue and gold models, like the V25 Pro, can change colors.

Advertisement

Also Read vivo v25 pro price in Pakistan & full specification It will provide the user with full HD plus the resolution of...